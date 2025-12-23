Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 380
and the forecast will be "Hooray!
I think they write that "YES" is a good predictor as long as the volatility is not high.
How do I do this?
Can I see the code?
Follow the link on the previous page.
I do not understand anything.
There is a "Strategy" chart and a "Buy and Hold" chart. And where is the chartof EURUSD?
I do not understand anything.
There is a "Strategy" chart and a "Buy and Hold" chart. Where is theEURUSD chart?
Pardon me, went to the next post and found the following chart.
Very interesting stuff.
What's missing is tests that justify the applicability of the functions in question.
Because it has already made sense, and MO is just an MO. I bought a college textbook, it has a Garch and I'm reading it.)
MO is always a ready-made meaningful model. Sometimes it is so meaningful, that it is hard to understand how it works. Here's an article about gradient bouncing for examplehttps://habrahabr.ru/company/ods/blog/327250/ There is an article and there are descriptions and formulas, but I've never been able to realize my wish to transfer it into mql, it's too complicated.
The problem is a little different, not in the sense, but in the narrow specialization.
It's a little different, not in the sense, but in the narrow specialization.
MO is not a finished meaningful model, it's a process :) and garch is a model. How can it even be compared :)
I'm well aware of what's going on, to some semblance of garch I went before I even knew it existed. And what neuronics does. I've been building my thoughtful model for a long time :) how long, about 2 weeks. All these articles are mostly rubbish, by the way... for general education, it's interesting to read.And by the way, the complexity of the system in the forex market does not characterize its effectiveness in any way...
How can it even be compared :)
MO always includes some model, and almost always takes some working time-proven model. For example neuronics or gradient boosting, so much effort and time has been invested in their creation (decades of algorithm evolution) that they can be even more meaningful than arima.
MO always includes some model, and almost always takes some working time-proven model. For example neuronics or gradient boosting, so much effort and time has been invested in their creation (decades of algorithm evolution) that they can be even more meaningful than arima.
What model is there - regression or classification :) That's all neuronics can do.
+++