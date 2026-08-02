Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3374

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[Deleted]  
So if the data is written to a table, it becomes tabular?)
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
So if the data is written to a table, it becomes tabular?)
If they can be written to a table but cannot be written to a matrix)
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
So if you put the data into a table, it becomes tabular?)

It's really about "heard a bell, don't know where it is".

100 per cent the wonders of double translation and relatively old naming conventions.

Originally, it was more about tabulated data (memorised, pre-calculated, known in advance). Tabular and tabulated are very often confused.

[Deleted]  
Initially it's about the raw data. They are either immediately tabular or never tabular :)
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Initially it's about the raw data. They are either immediately tabular or never tabular :)

a table is a way of visual representation. No more than that.

and initially about nothing at all, "I remember reading or hearing somewhere".

[Deleted]  
No button to reply to a message, from a phone. Neural networks perform worse on initially tabular data. It's just something you have to get the hang of.

Oh, the button now appears when you click on a message.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
No button to reply to a message, from a phone. Neural networks perform worse on initially tabular data. It's just a matter of getting the hang of it.

Oh, the button now appears when you click on a message.

Initially tabular data:

X; Y ; H ; S ; V ;

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Initially tabular data:

X; Y ; H ; S ; V ;

Initially a matrix of pixels, the data is not tabular but homogeneous. For NS, this is a good thing. This is where it beats bousting.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Initially it is a matrix of pixels, the data is not tabular but homogeneous. That's good for NS. This is where it beats bousting.

Discrete data presented as a table.

Not a T.O.?

Then I am directly lost...what is tabular/non-tabular data..... tabular is a linear metric and dependence of Y exclusively on X? then yes, it doesn't work at all, there are no such beasts in nature.

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Discrete data presented in the form of a table.

Not TO ?

Then I am directly lost...what is tabular/non-tabular data..... tabular is a linear metric and dependence of Y solely on X? then yes, it doesn't work at all, there are no such beasts in nature.

Tabular is heterogeneous, like a list of employees. Where gender, age, salary, etc. are listed. More rows in tabular data are usually not related to each other, for example, if you add up several workers, then Optimus Prime will not work. But if you add up several pixels, you will get Optimus Prime.
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