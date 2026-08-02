Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3374
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So if the data is written to a table, it becomes tabular?)
So if you put the data into a table, it becomes tabular?)
It's really about "heard a bell, don't know where it is".
100 per cent the wonders of double translation and relatively old naming conventions.
Originally, it was more about tabulated data (memorised, pre-calculated, known in advance). Tabular and tabulated are very often confused.
Initially it's about the raw data. They are either immediately tabular or never tabular :)
a table is a way of visual representation. No more than that.
and initially about nothing at all, "I remember reading or hearing somewhere".
No button to reply to a message, from a phone. Neural networks perform worse on initially tabular data. It's just a matter of getting the hang of it.
Initially tabular data:
X; Y ; H ; S ; V ;
Initially tabular data:
X; Y ; H ; S ; V ;
Initially it is a matrix of pixels, the data is not tabular but homogeneous. That's good for NS. This is where it beats bousting.
Discrete data presented as a table.
Not a T.O.?
Then I am directly lost...what is tabular/non-tabular data..... tabular is a linear metric and dependence of Y exclusively on X? then yes, it doesn't work at all, there are no such beasts in nature.
Discrete data presented in the form of a table.
Not TO ?
Then I am directly lost...what is tabular/non-tabular data..... tabular is a linear metric and dependence of Y solely on X? then yes, it doesn't work at all, there are no such beasts in nature.