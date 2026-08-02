Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3232
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And from homemade models barrier, including in MQL5.
If there were a converter from a tree (for example, from conditions if(if{ if{...}else{...})else{ if{...}else{...}) to ONNX, maybe I would participate. }) in ONNX, maybe I would participate. And so only on standard models that have a converter, but we can also think about it..... The prizes are not bad, maybe I'll make something on Catbusta.
Katbust should easily, the main thing is to set up inputs and outputs correctly.
2023.09.12 02:02:47.903 ONNX bot (EURUSD,H1) ONNX: invalid parameter size, expected 8 bytes instead of 4, inspect code 'Experts\ONNX bot.mq5' (51:44)
And when trying to get probabilities
2023.09.12 02:28:16.996 ONNX bot (EURUSD,H1) ONNX: output parameter has unsuppotred type 'ONNX_TYPE_SEQUENCE', inspect code 'Experts\ONNX bot.mq5' (52:48)
I don't know how to fix it yet
from the boost documentation
probabilities
The key value reflects the probability that the example belongs to the class defined by the map key.
Possible types: tensor of shape [N_examples] and one of the following types:
Maybe it hasn' t been fixed yet
or you need to convert the type in ONNX itself, I don't know how to do it yet
It is not necessary to do it in Python, many people are familiar with Matlab and Wolfram. Are there any other free (or not expensive) products with a graphical environment for development?
Scalpers will be banned by rule.
The goal is clearly stated - to stimulate the development of ML models for trading, and not to give an opportunity to make money in the old way, to pour banal scalpers under the guise of models, etc.
.
There are no rules yet.
The main rule is that the model must be converted to ONNX.
It is not necessary to do it in Python, many people are familiar with Matlab and Wolfram. Are there any other free (or not expensive) products with a graphical environment for development?
SciKitLearn is a very large package with a lot of models.
XGBoost - also from Python or R can be used.
SciKitLearn - in general a very large package with a lot of models.
I don't know if you can find a package in R here.
I see that people try to work with python through R, for example, here.
And here is another approach - we learn a model in one environment, but run it in another, and this may be a solution - to convert only the finished model in python.
I don't know if you can find a package on R.
This package does not allow to create and run onnx models. It seems to be possible to run them with connection to python via reticulate, but it seems to be possible to create them only in python.
In general, to be honest, I don't understand (looking at the tutorials from the site of this package) the meaning of this package, perhaps it is just unfinished or abandoned. IMHO, the situation with onnx in R is a great reason for python guys to laugh)
This package does not allow to create and run onnx models. It seems to be possible to run with connection to python via reticulate, but it seems to be possible to create only in python.
In general, to be honest, I don't understand (looking at the tutorials from the site of this package) the meaning of this package, perhaps it is just unfinished or abandoned. IMHO, the situation with onnx in R is a great reason for python users to laugh)