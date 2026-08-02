Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3202

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СанСаныч Фоменко #:

A curious example of using simple models to forecast the exchange rate

On a steadily falling lira.... Yes - you can give examples of successful MO. If we had known about such a super trend that it will be 2020m - and without MO x3 would have been done.



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СанСаныч Фоменко #:

I don't need one. What I need is a Trademeister who questions your every thought.

Well, you haven't had any thoughts at all, so it's a choice of two evils.
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Forester #:
On a steadily falling lira.... Yes - you can give examples of successful MO. Knowing about such a super trend that it will be 2020m - and without MO x3 would have been done.
Great way to test your MOs
 
mytarmailS #:
The picture is a great example of accumulation/distribution in markets...

Looking at the volume

The entire Turkish population hoarded the lira and someone else distributed it. Robbing an entire country like we did in the 90s.

Volumes are tick volumes, i.e. within one brokerage centre. The chart is taken from the demo of Metaquot. A sharp drop in volumes in 2020 probably indicates that before 2020 the data was taken from one source, after - from another.


[Deleted]  

:) you can put a channel on and go


 
Forester #:

The entire Turkish population hoarded the lira and someone else distributed it. Robbing the whole country like we did in the 90s.

Volumes are tick volumes, i.e. within one brokerage centre. The chart is taken from the demo of Metaquot. A sharp drop in volumes in 2020 probably says that before 2020 the data was taken from one source, after - from another.


Ah, well, if it's tick-based, then my post is not correct
[Deleted]  

Moshka outperformed the Buy and hold strategy

It is not so good in the terminal, apparently the spread often bites. There may also be problems with liquidity in DCs.


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Moshka has surpassed

Let's get the signal going.

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mytarmailS #:

Just start the signal already.

I don't need your signals.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I don't care about your signals.

Why ours? Yours.

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