Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3202
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A curious example of using simple models to forecast the exchange rate
I don't need one. What I need is a Trademeister who questions your every thought.
On a steadily falling lira.... Yes - you can give examples of successful MO. Knowing about such a super trend that it will be 2020m - and without MO x3 would have been done.
The picture is a great example of accumulation/distribution in markets...
The entire Turkish population hoarded the lira and someone else distributed it. Robbing an entire country like we did in the 90s.
Volumes are tick volumes, i.e. within one brokerage centre. The chart is taken from the demo of Metaquot. A sharp drop in volumes in 2020 probably indicates that before 2020 the data was taken from one source, after - from another.
:) you can put a channel on and go
The entire Turkish population hoarded the lira and someone else distributed it. Robbing the whole country like we did in the 90s.
Volumes are tick volumes, i.e. within one brokerage centre. The chart is taken from the demo of Metaquot. A sharp drop in volumes in 2020 probably says that before 2020 the data was taken from one source, after - from another.
Moshka outperformed the Buy and hold strategy
It is not so good in the terminal, apparently the spread often bites. There may also be problems with liquidity in DCs.
Moshka has surpassed
Let's get the signal going.
Just start the signal already.
I don't care about your signals.
Why ours? Yours.