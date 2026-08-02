Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1598
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Communication is the greatest value!
It has been noticed that some pairs already show a "slide", i.e. the presence of a local maximum, after which the balance curve begins to look down
I would consider it as someone who has already started to manage this process, and sooner or later all the other pairs will meet the same fate
in this regard, it is better to look for solutions that do not have a "slide", but do not put them out to the public
Either that, or cluster on modes and see how they will switch on new data. For example, change purchases in time to sales at certain hours or something like that.
Usually modes last a long time, the main thing is to switch in time
Either that, or cluster on modes and see how they will switch on new data. For example, in time to change purchases to sales at certain hours or something like that.
Usually the modes last a long time, the main thing is to switch in time
I usually test all results on "buy/sell" changes
it usually doesn't work.
I need to think if it is possible to apply it on synthetics and go there
There is nothing to catch on such a chart
Seriously, just lucky.... After all, all MO is either lucky or not. Only the distance is different for everyone.
This one is almost over :-(
Either that, or cluster on modes and see how they will switch on new data. For example, in time to change purchases to sales at certain hours or something like that.
Usually the modes last a long time, the main thing is to switch in time.
that's not gonna work for months.
And in weeks there is too little data and it's hard to know how to sort them out.
Weeks have no Fridays or Tuesdays ))
Hello ! I am sure that the future is in neural networks. An example of this account is ...
But I have another idea about neural networks ...
Let's write an EA based on convolutional neural networks.
In Python with Keras and Tensorflow 2 libraries.
We upload screenshots of charts and let the network make a forecast based on past screenshots if the price goes up or down!
I'm not a programmer unfortunately I would have done it myself, I have to try it for the sake of interest ...
Hello ! I am sure that the future is in neural networks . An example of this account is ...
But I have another idea about neural networks ...
Let's write an EA based on convolutional neural networks.
In Python with Keras and Tensorflow 2 libraries.
We upload screenshots of charts and let the network make a forecast based on past screenshots if the price goes up or down!
I'm not a programmer unfortunately I would have done it myself, I have to try it for fun ...
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0212320
this approach will not work for months
And in weeks there is too little data and it is not clear how to sort them
weeks do not have Fridays or Tuesdays ))
It is clear, if you want to.
Everything is clear, if you want it to be.
and here there is nothing to catch, as it seems to me
However it is possible to see some "stationarity" of the process after the "shelf" ))))