Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3201
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1)
I don't use volumes as initial signs of ohlc and sma and different TFs (they are in themselves useless), further more complex things are built on their basis....
But I could not formalise it into a standalone code, it's too complicated.... overshooting is impossible (there are trillions of features)
2)
The one who is fascinated by BP theory will never build levels....
He will build arimas, arches, garches, seasonalities, etc... or stochastics, mugdies, etc....
It's a different type of thinking.
3)
Hz...
"I only know that I know nothing, but others don't know that either."
Socrates.
Levels are used in BP analysis, you have outdated information :)
prophet from Facebook ? ))
prophet from Facebook ? ))
No difference
Why no difference, name it, I'm interested...
Maybe try to delve into the posts with a desire to understand what the person is writing about?
not everyone is interested in other people's thoughts.
And I am the same, even here in this thread there are people whose posts I don't read at all, I just skim through and that's it....
If I write an article on the new approach now, the whole market will be flooded with such bots, because I write thoroughly, a complete implementation that even a child can run. And then all the bumps will fall on me again? I don't want to :)
Somehow you wrote about your bots that they do NOT work outside the selection. Is it such bots will fill the entire market? Or do you have other bots that give a decent result OUTSIDE the training sample?
Somehow you wrote about your bots that they do NOT work outside the sample. Is this the kind of bots that will flood the entire market? Or do you have other bots that give decent results OUTSIDE the training sample?
not everyone is interested in other people's thoughts.
And I am the same, even here in this thread there are people whose posts I don't read at all, I just skim through and that's it....
I will not write, so no. If there is a desire to forge, I can throw options in a private. I've already written 5 times.
I do not need. Very much need Trademeister, who questions any of your thoughts.
A curious example of using simple models to forecast the exchange rate