Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3182
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
for Monte Carlo is probably the best option for generating a random symbol with the desired statistical characteristics.
Lice test with the same set.
Top - real, bottom - random.
Failure.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading
mytarmailS, 2023.08.17 08:42 AM
your second step that you "don't do" ))
What is the difference?
The difference is that nothing is looked for in the optimisation results. That is, the first five optimisation results have never been run on OOS before.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading
Valeriy Yastremskiy, 2023.08.17 10:44 AM
It seems logical that the probability of false positives and negatives decreases, but to me it is not a panacea against errors.
Do you think you should trust the train_optim + test_forward model more than (train+test)_optim?
There's no error. No error. No error.
I took another sample - 47% of units and examples 5 times less - after a couple of passes I can say that it finds many quantum segments already.
What else I paid attention to is the similarity of the initial target and the generated one - they are 49% similar - maybe it is necessary to set some threshold here - no more than 30% similarity? Any thoughts?
I made a graph - if there is a match "-1", if there is no match, then "+1", I got such a balance.
A lot of trends on it, what do you think?
Top is real, bottom is random.
I made optimisation with the same settings on the real and on the generated symbol.
Real.
Random.
It is not trained on Random.
Did an optimisation with the same settings on the real and on the generated character.
Real.
Random.
Not trained on Random.
The difference is that nothing is searched for in the optimisation results. I.e. the first five optimisation results have never been run on OOS before.
Did an optimisation with the same settings on the real and on the generated character.
Real.
Random.
It's not trained on Random.
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Сколько раз был сгенерирован рандом символ?)
One.
it is obvious that the longer the sequence, the more times it needs to be generated to work on it too.
I don't understand this statement. What is meant by the following two options?
Seemingly simple things, because even on different real symbols the same TC does not work.
The algorithm of randomisation is as follows:
Exactly the same way I get both OOS working models and not, through the same algorithm. The symbol is the same, no new randomisation has been added. It just randomly finds either long-running patterns or local patterns. Because training on a random subsample (40% inside the line-selected range), and still stand other randomisers looking for patterns through randomisation, which randomisation chases.