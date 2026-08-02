Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3183
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One.
I don't understand this statement. What is meant by the following two options?
The randomisation algorithm is as follows:
Yes, the highlighted
You need to run many times, many characters. I've shown an example of my over sampler above. It just randomly pulls samples for training from the same row and the results are always different on OOS.Exactly the same sharp dips on OOS.
Shit, I don't know how to put it in simple terms.
Your statement.
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Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading
mytarmailS, 2023.08.16 13:23
Imagine that you have only 1000 variants of TS, in general.
your steps 1 and 2
1) You start to optimise/search for a good TS, this is traine data (fitting/searching/optimisation).
Let's say you have found 300 variants where the TC makes money...
2) Now you are looking for a TC out of these 300 variants which will pass OOS is test data. You have found say 10 TCs that earn both on the traine and on the test ( OOS ).
So what is point 2 ?
It is the same continuation of fitting, only your search(fitting/searching/optimisation) has become a bit deeper or more complex, because now you have not one condition of optimisation (to pass the trade), but two (to pass the test + to pass the trade).
Let's imagine that there are a million times more variants: 1 billion TCs, 300 million TC variants are found, where on the trained sample it makes money - this is p.1.
In p.1. the optimisation is done on some fitness function. The higher the value, the higher the fitness is assumed to be. So the optimisation is concerned with finding the global maximum. All of this is p.1.
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Machine Learning in Trading: Theory, Models, Practice and Algorithm Trading
fxsaber, 2023.08.19 01:32 pm
Do you think you should trust the train_optim + test_forward model more than (train+test)_optim?
I.e. it's a fit in its purest form.
If you do the latter, however, it is not a fit.
Exactly the same way I get both OOS working models and not, through the same algorithm. The symbol is the same, no new randomisation has been added.
I have had training not on the same symbol. Obviously there are series with any characteristic in the randomisation cloud.
The front is worse and the back is better. And the reverse situations are exactly the same. I just haven't done a lot of rebuilding at the moment.
Your assertion.
Let's imagine that there are a million times more variants in total: 1 billion TCs, 300 million TC variants are found, where on the trained sample it makes money - this is point 1.
In p.1. the optimisation is done on some fitness function. The higher the value, the higher the fitness is assumed to be. So the optimisation is concerned with finding the global maximum. All of this is p.1.
So it's pure fitting.
If you do the second, it's not fitting.
Got it. I apologise.
I have had training on more than one characteristic. Obviously, in the randomisation cloud there are rows with any characteristic.
Well, I don't see a problem. All these TS are randomised because they trade in a non-stationary market. But some variants can bring profit in some perspective.
Yes, the highlighted
You have to run many times, many characters.
I've shown an example of my over sampler above. It just randomly pulls samples for training from the same row and the results are always different on OOS.
On the real symbol I do not have such an effect. I choose any 40% of the optimisation interval and after that the results are very similar on OOS.
This is the symbol I chose for randomisation and gave its training graphs.
Exactly the same sharp dips on the OOS.
I don't see them always.
On the real symbol I do not observe such an effect. I choose any 40% of the optimisation interval and after that the results are very similar on OOS.
This is the symbol I chose for randomisation and gave its training graphs.
I don't see them always.
Still means there is more alpha in the ticks. Found a way to quickly search in them (through MO it would have been very long). I'll roll out the results later when I'm done.
I looked at several types of simulations of time series and their characteristics, created a synthetic series from sinusoids and noise (I took sinusoids for better clarity).
The conclusion is... This simulation is still to be properly understood...
The first row is original (top left), all other rows are simulations built on the characteristics of the first row.
another run