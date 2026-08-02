Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3112
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What features did you use? A complete list would be appreciated)
Various mock returns, nothing special. I've written before that sometimes just volatility works well, it's again converted retournes.
Too much is bad, too little is bad. Somehow I get an optimum around 10 fics with different periods increasing by a fixed step. Let's say, range(10, 100, 10)
but this is how it is for my implementation, I don't pretend to have derived some magic formula.
Is there anything else in the time series? )
I sparred all MT5 signals with the filter "reliable" to look at the distribution by years, well, to understand how much and how long "reliable TSs" "live".
Here is the distribution
Something to think about....
Pars code, if anyone needs it
Sparse all of Sanych's posts from the first 100 pages of the forum
converted the text into a "bag of words"
removed "stop words"
visualised it as a "word cloud" (the bigger the word, the more often it occurs).
Cool ))))
And this is what I was talking about back in 2016.
......
Yes, you can do almost anything in R in one screen, it's a marvellous language....
Sparred all of Sanych's posts from the first 100 pages of the forum
minified the text into a "bag of words"
minus the "stop words"
visualised as a "word cloud" (the bigger the word, the more frequent the occurrence)
That's cool.)
And this is what I was talking about back in 2016.
......
Yes, you can do almost anything in R in one screen, it's a marvellous language.....
That's great, thanks!
For a new inoculation/refuelling take a look at: Quantitative trading
Just an amazing selection!
That's just great, thanks!
Is there any news on the mt package?
Not yet, I can't get my hands on it.