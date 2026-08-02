Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3109
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Some tactic I don't know about.
few trades, uninteresting, and the closing signal may not be as effective as if you close a trade earlier or reopen several trades.
profits grow faster if you use increasing lot size as equity grows.
it's a matter of preference, the model is the same.
few trades, uninteresting, and the closing signal may not be as effective as if you close a trade earlier or reopen several trades
profits grow faster if you use increasing lots as equity grows
it's a matter of preference, the model is the same.
And can there be many long-term patterns, or will they be highly correlated with each other?
If the same signs are used, they are similar, but there is still some variation in the variants.Many models are difficult to control afterwards.
If the same features are used, they are similar, but there is still some variation in the variants.a lot of models are hard to control afterwards.
My point is that the risk in this strategy is not controllable, or highly volatile at least.
I take the maximum loss series allowed on the history. If it is reached on the real, then to the trash or re-training.
If for each model to prescribe such conditions that it stops automatically, it is possible. So that you don't have to control it yourself.But they will have to be reweighed by lot volume and performance. New tricks will start uncontrolled.
I tested the bot that I threw here on the 15th of May, a month has passed. With different sl and tp different results, but on average all on the growth.
Well, it works in this period, for a couple of years ago the test is not very good.
I take the maximum loss series allowed on the history. If it is reached in real trading, then to the trash or re-training.
If for each model to prescribe such conditions that it stops automatically, it is possible. So that you don't have to control it yourself.But they will have to be reweighed by lot volume and performance. New tricks will start uncontrolled.
Somehow, I'm thinking in the direction of the characteristics of the row.
Takeout at 5 pips stop 50 ?
Judging by the green triangles there are not enough stops.
Well this period works, for a couple of years back the test is not so good.
it's the same everywhere. It's for the Euro, not the New Zealander.