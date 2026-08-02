Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1553
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For chips, wouldn't it be better to try different linear formulas for selecting increments rather than just random? Maybe three returns with an offset from 1 to 10 and thirty with an offset from 10 to 50.
It's not random, it just shifts the average by n points.
Well, the market is a random walk, what model should I pick?)
Maxim, that's a great approach. I need to record a response to you. Can you tell me how to organize a stream? It will be one video, but I will try to cover a lot of things.
How about turning this forum into a streaming portal? We'll post part of the code and read it to music...
Don't forget about donations! Without donations, it's not very nice...
Maxim, that's a great approach. I need to record a response to you. Can you tell me how to organize a stream? This will be one video, but I will try to cover a lot of things.
Download a software for streaming and you can stream on youtube. I will not advertise, you will find it yourself.
Download a streaming program and you can stream on YouTube. I'm not going to advertise it, you'll find it yourself.
So I will, but first of all I will prepare and appoint a time for streaming that people will gather together this time. And following you Max, also show how I train the data. Naturally, the key formulas will not even hope, but here are the important points in the construction, as well as the theory of MO in general. Therefore I will tell you right away: Have patience, because children are watching us. Demonstrate patience and for yourself, you also learn something new that will push you to think I assure you.
I immediately say that I leave Forex and go to the FORTS, and because I'm an actor in a single instrument, you draw your conclusions. If you ask me when there will be a broadcast roughly, I say so: After the start of trading on FORTS and a minimum of stats. That is, before the New Year I will try. I have to rehabilitate myself in front of honest people and prove that I'm not an ordinary graalepihat:-) Which you might have thought of me that time!!!!!
So I will, but first of all I will prepare and set the time of the streamer so people will gather. And following you Max, I will also show how I train the data. Naturally, the key formulas will not be even hopefully, but here are the important points in the construction, as well as the theory of MO in general. Therefore I will tell you right away: Have patience, because children are watching us. Demonstrate patience and for yourself, you also learn something new that will push you to think I assure you.
I immediately say that I leave Forex and go to the FORTS, and because I'm an actor in a single instrument, you draw your conclusions. If you ask me when there will be a broadcast roughly, I say so: After the start of trading on the FORTS and a minimum of a stat. That is, before the New Year I will try. I have to rehabilitate myself in front of honest people and prove that I'm not an ordinary graalepihat :-) Which you might have thought of me that time!!!!!
I`m not saying that I`m the last resort, but according to my observations, the number of people involved in trading in runet is very small, and people who are seriously engaged, even less, and of the rest ... well, if you think about how many people do MO, and of them are willing to listen to an unknown man ... imho, only a profitable seist with real trading will allow you to gain an audience of listeners, or at least make a blog
I'm not saying that I'm the final authority, but according to my observations, the number of people in runet engaged in trading, very little, and people who are seriously engaged, even less, and of the remaining ... well, if you think about how many people do MO, and of them are still willing to listen to an unknown man ... imho, only a profitable steist with real trading will allow you to gain an audience of listeners, or at least have a flea
Why do I need a flea, as you put it, I'm not going to convince anyone of anything, I just want to tell my case. But believe me people lose a lot when they stop communicating with me.
So I will, but first of all I will prepare and set the time of the streamer so people will gather. And following you Max, I will also show how I train the data. Naturally, the key formulas will not be even hopefully, but here are the important points in the construction, as well as the theory of MO in general. Therefore I will tell you right away: Have patience, because children are watching us. Demonstrate patience and for yourself, you also learn something new that will push you to think I assure you.
I immediately say that I leave Forex and go to the FORTS, and because I'm an actor in a single instrument, you draw your conclusions. If you ask me when there will be a broadcast roughly, I say so: After the start of trading on FORTS and a minimum of stats. That is, before the New Year I will try. I have to rehabilitate myself in front of honest people and prove that I'm not an ordinary graalepihat :-) Which you might have thought of me that time!!!!!
post announcements on smradlab, up to 1000 people will easily go from there if you're interested. You can donate more :)
The main thing is to keep it simple, be close to the people, entertain. They do not like when clever, ie, panalit system and do not need, so in general, about 30 minutes.
I would also call a magician and Kesha to support them.
Post announcements on smradlab, from there up to 1000 people will go easily if you're interested. You can make more donations :)
The main thing - talk simple, be closer to the people, entertain. They do not like when clever, ie palyaly system and do not need, so in general, about 30 minutes.
More, I would have called a magician and Kesha in support, they always help out in a pinch (but it's not exact).
Donations are not the goal, and here to know that you really have a bunch of people listening to it already is something obligatory to the responsibility for the words spoken. 1000 people is not even a dream, but we'll see. It is necessary to be well prepared to make it interesting. :-)
Donations are not the goal itself, but to know that you really have a bunch of people listening to it is already something obligatory to take responsibility for the words spoken. 1000 people is not even a dream, but we'll see. It is necessary to be well prepared to make it interesting. :-)
Well, the educational activity is a questionable goal. People need to understand what you came for. To give hope, to collect donations, maybe some training.