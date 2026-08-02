Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2986
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Why not? We should be publishing such an example soon.
That's great!
Easy to implement and easy to retrain/self-learn when you can just add new lines and delete old ones.
It also has some disadvantages - it does not work well with a large number of attributes, for example. But as a way of initial assessment of the usefulness of attributes it is quite good.
The interest in having some local analogue of trees comes from the fact that they are more suitable for discontinuous patterns, while KNN and LWLR are more suitable for continuous ones. One would like a more complete set of tools, so to speak.
So far, the idea of using such models instead of predictors comes to mind. In this case, the models should not contain a lot of examples, but rather some clustered areas. A dozen of such models may give something....
The only thing I found in the Russian-speaking space is only an announcement about the sale of this book in St. Petersburg, but as you understand in Ukraine I can not send it now in the context of current events
* You are all smart people in this branch of the forum, probably some of you have read it - maybe someone has a pdf of this book in Russian? :)
Please help in finding a book in Russian "Spectral analysis of time series in economics" by K. Granger and M. Hatanaka
The only thing I found in the Russian-speaking space is only an announcement about the sale of this book in St. Petersburg, but as you understand in Ukraine I can not send it now in the context of current events
* You are all smart people in this branch of the forum, probably some of you have read it - maybe someone has a pdf of this book in Russian? :)
I couldn't find this book specifically, but... :
"Spectral Analysis of Time Series" download for free. Digital Library. LibCats Book Search
I couldn't find this particular book
And I need this book - my teacher recommended it to me
But thanks for the link, I didn't know about this site.
And I need this very book - my teacher recommended it to me
But thanks for the link, I didn't know about this site
I've already found one.
Spectral analysis of economic time series : Granger, C. W. J. (Clive William John), 1934-2009 : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive
It's a severely trimmed down version, even without a full table of contents. You'd be better off on Google Books.
Or the full version, but for money (or free access through some university) here.
But it's quite a difficult matan, judging by the table of contents.
It's a severely trimmed down version, even without a full table of contents. I'd rather google books.
Or the full version, but for money (or free access through some university) here.
But it's quite a difficult matan, judging by the table of contents.
The integrals are cumulative totals over a period.
The formulas are simple, don't be intimidated by them.
DSP is a good thing in the right hands:
I've already found one.
Spectral analysis of economic time series : Granger, C. W. J. (Clive William John), 1934-2009 : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive