Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2977
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You have a specific approach with specific terminology, people are not ready to sacrifice space on their hard drive for such information, without understanding the result. I see the way out is either to make a detailed article to find enthusiasts who will (most likely) start pushing this in the marketplace right away 😀, or someone to pay a little bit as a journeyman. Or a student for a stick of sausage.
In the specific topic, I kind of use the term "quantum cutoff" from off-topic, which simply means the range of predictor values. Why the term came about - originally from a quant table that divides the predictor via some quantisation formula.
It is difficult to write a useful article here - it is not clear what to write that is not described elsewhere. And what to fill it with - comparative tests or logical calculations. Logic must be supported by formulas, which I can't do.
To take an intelligent student - yes, it would be good if he would understand the essence, not just formulas. Do you have experience in finding such a person?
There is very little target audience for python articles. In this sense, Dmitriy with his series of articles - click in the tester and get the result. On the idea itself - try to do screening not by 0.5, but by 0.35 - i.e. TN where it is classified with high confidence, and preferably on the control to stop the training of the sample.
If I even post 3000 lines of code, not including auxiliary classes, who will go into it? That's why it seemed that I asked specifically about metrics characterising the sample, with the specification - within the quantum segment of one predictor, but we've jumped again to the discussion of quantum tables and what good they do.
To get an intelligent student - yes, it would be good if he or she understands the essence, not just formulas. Any experience in finding such a person?
There is very little target audience for Python articles. In this sense, Dmitriy is more interested with his series of articles - click in the tester and get the result. On the idea itself - try to do screening not by 0.5, but by 0.35 - i.e. TN where it is classified with high confidence, and preferably on a control to stop the sample learning.
Preview of ONNX models directly in the editor is now open:
Who is Dimitri?
Preview of ONNX models directly in the editor is now open:
It seems to be common to visualise them with graphs.
What in principle can visualisation do?
The student has to find you himself :)
Hmm, how would he find out more :)
I just wrote about smaller volume of correctly classified bad examples due to their classification accuracy.
He has very hard to read code there, but you can figure it out in general. I think it is a very good incentive for his personal understanding of MO. And reproducible code is very important for understanding the process. Especially if someone wants to make something of his own.
Yeah, that's what happens - wasted years.
Who's Dimitri?
Here are his articles.
Hmmm, how would he know more of that :)
I just wrote about the lower volume of correctly classified bad examples due to their classification accuracy.
His code there is very hard to read, but you can figure it out in general. I think for his personal understanding of MO this is a very good incentive. And reproducible code is very important for understanding the process. Especially if you want to make something of your own.
Yes, that's what happens - wasted years.