Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2822
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There is a sign traded in our terminals. What is volatility is not clear at all.
But if one is forecasting the absolute value of an asset, it is a different matter. Volatility is a risk, which is crucial when forecasting the value of an asset.
Probably something like that.
So will forget about the garchas.
I don't think the time is ripe to determine whether it is better to determine the absence of a signal in chaos by comparing the environment to chaos, or the presence of a signal by distinguishing it from chaos. Just as it is better to predict or determine the state. It's still time for experimentation.
time series book
https://otexts.com/fpp3/intro.html
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The predictability of an event or quantity depends on several factors, including:
..
time series book
https://otexts.com/fpp3/intro.html
=====
The predictability of an event or quantity depends on several factors, including:
ha, interesting !
1. Let's say 5.
2. all.
3. copy
4. no
ha, interesting !
1. Let's say 5.
2. All of them.
3. copy
4. none
I don't agree on any point)
What do you mean, disagree?
They're questions. You have to answer them.
;)
I mean, I don't agree.
They're questions, you have to answer them.
;)
I apologise.
disagree with the answers
I apologise.
disagree with the answers
It would be more correct to answer and compare