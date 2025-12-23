Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 27

mytarmailS:

Hello!

I have one idea, I want to check it, but I do not know the tool for implementation... I need an algorithm that would be able to predict for a few points in advance, say for 3 or 5 (preferably a neural network)


ARIMA
 
mytarmailS:

Hello!

I have one idea, I want to check it, but I do not know the tool for implementation... I need an algorithm that would be able to predict for a few points ahead, say for 3 or 5 (preferably a neural network)

I've worked before only with classifications so I don't even understand how it should look like, advise someone how to do it or recommend a package in R

p.s. Great article Alexey

These are packages that extrapolate existing trends, such as forecast. The different splines are very interesting.
 
SanSanych Fomenko:
These are packages that extrapolate existing trends, such as forecast. The different splines are very interesting.
This is a more correct answer ) I have to try different methods.
 
SanSanych Fomenko:

It looks pretty solid.

And what, there is no useful result?

When I ran the algorithm for the first time, on a small amount of initial data, there was no positive result, I got about 50% error with both y-aware pca and simple pca. Now I got a more complete set of data from mt5 - almost all standard indicators with all their buffers, some indicators are repeated several times with different parameters. I have created Expert Advisors for some indicators and used them to optimize indicator parameters for more profitable trading. On this data simple pca still makes 50% error, but with y-aware error in fronttest noticeably drops down to 40%. It's very interesting that the y-aware algorithm simply takes the raw data and makes a classifier that works correctly in 6 out of 10 cases. Conclusion - we need more raw data.

But this is where all the positive aspects end. You need 73 standard components for 95% accuracy. The predictor loadings in the components fluctuate from larger to smaller with no clear leaders. That is, there is no indication at all by which to select certain predictors. The model works somehow, but it is unclear what to do with it to improve the results or how to get the usefulness of predictors out of it.

The importance of the component:

component importance

loadings of predictors on the first 5 components:

 
Alexey Burnakov:
ARIMA
But arima makes decisions on time series, and I need the model to make decisions on my data set, i.e. matrix with predicates and at the output give a forecast for several bars ahead
 
Dr.Trader- I sincerely admire your persistence, but in my humble opinion, this direction is a dead end, we need to move towards quality rather than quantity
 
mytarmailS:
But arima makes decisions by time series, and I need the model to make decisions from my data set, i.e. matrix with predicates and output a forecast for several bars ahead
No one will prevent you from training a neural network with several output neurons - each for its own planning horizon. At the same time it will be interesting to observe the results.
 
Alexey Burnakov:
No one will prevent you from training a neural network with several output neurons - each for a different planning horizon. At the same time it will be interesting to observe the results.
I already did that, the neural network does not learn on a larger horizon with the target I set it to
 
Dr.Trader:

When I ran the algorithm for the first time, on a small amount of initial data, there was no positive result, I got an error of about 50% with both y-aware pca and simple pca. Now I got a more complete set of data from mt5 - almost all standard indicators with all their buffers, some indicators are repeated several times with different parameters. I have created Expert Advisors for some indicators and used them to optimize indicator parameters for more profitable trading. On such data simple pca still makes 50% error, but with y-aware error in fronttest noticeably drops down to 40%. It's very interesting that the y-aware algorithm simply takes the raw data and makes a classifier that works correctly in 6 out of 10 cases. Conclusion - we need more raw data.

But this is where all the positive aspects end. You need 73 standard components for 95% accuracy. The predictor loadings in the components fluctuate from larger to smaller with no clear leaders. That is, there is no indication at all by which to select certain predictors. The model works somehow, but it is unclear what to do with it to improve the results or how to get the usefulness of predictors out of it.

component importance:

Loadings of predictors on the first 5 components:

What if you take the first 10 (sort of) up a notch and discard the rest?
 
mytarmailS:
already did so, the neural network does not learn on a larger horizon with the target I set it

It's good that it did not learn, because you teach it on noise. But if it had learned, yes grail, yes on the real....

Busy here trying to eliminate noise. That's why we take so many predictors in the hope that at least something will remain.

