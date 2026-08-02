Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1888
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The more propagandists there are, the more interesting it is to deal with this topic
Have you seenthis article? The error chart is beautiful. Like you are feeding the candles.
Have you seenthis article? The error chart is beautiful. The way you're feeding the candles.
In the early 80's with six employees of the research institute decided to break (or destroy) the backbone of Sportloto (as Yusuf said about forex :).
One of us was a doctor of technical sciences, as well as Ph.D., mathematicians, professionals of different profiles in the field of development of computing complexes.
. . .
*** If >=the three participants are interested in the end of all this, I will continue.
Have you seenthis article? The error chart is beautiful. The way you're feeding the candles.
Alexei, do you remember how much akurasi we managed to squeeze out of the zigzag when we were raping one dataset together?
0.71? Or how much ?
Everyone knows already. It's not the first time you've moved the topic
Don't make things up!
I never talked about how the Sportlotto organizers regularly changed the balls, the speed of the lotto machine, the number of spins, etc., to rule out a pattern.
The same thing happens in forex and no MO helps here. Price movement is a random process and depends on human factor.
And the market behavior and currency pairs are always changing depending on market and political conditions. It is impossible to predict the direction of the movement.
The same thing happens in forex and no MO helps here. The price movement is a random process and depends on human factors.
And the behavior of the market and currency pairs are always changing depending on market and political conditions. It is impossible to predict the direction of the movement.
I thought that some intelligent person wanted to teach me something... :)
All guys, let's go. The market cannot be predicted because it is random.
Don't make this up!
I never mentioned how the Sportlotto organizers regularly changed the balls, speed of the lotto machine, number of spins, etc., to rule out a pattern.
The same thing happens in forex and no MO helps here. Price movement is a random process and depends on human factor.
And the market behavior and currency pairs are always changing depending on market and political conditions. It is impossible to predict the direction of the movement.
I hear it from different sides in the same formulations.
Ahahah, all clear, and I thought that some clever man wants to teach you something... :)
All right guys, let's go, you can't predict the market because it's random.
You don't listen to the R&D secret.