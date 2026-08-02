Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1888

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Evgeny Dyuka:
The more propagandists there are, the more interesting it is to deal with this topic

Have you seenthis article? The error chart is beautiful. Like you are feeding the candles.


 
Rorschach:

Have you seenthis article? The error chart is beautiful. The way you're feeding the candles.


Just feeding candles is utopia. Mine are not just candlesticks, they are twisted candlesticks, which are not candlesticks at all )) + In addition the volumes are mediated by MFI and RSI. Both indicators are good in that they are easily converted to a range of 0 to 1.
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Petros Shatakhtsyan:

In the early 80's with six employees of the research institute decided to break (or destroy) the backbone of Sportloto (as Yusuf said about forex :).

One of us was a doctor of technical sciences, as well as Ph.D., mathematicians, professionals of different profiles in the field of development of computing complexes.

. . .

*** If >=the three participants are interested in the end of all this, I will continue.

Everybody knows already. It's not the first time you've moved the topic
 
Rorschach:

Have you seenthis article? The error chart is beautiful. The way you're feeding the candles.


Feeding candles is impossible for one simple reason - you can never explain to neuro which ones are meaningful. If you just give 100 candles and ask "which candle will be next?" then neuro will never understand what "next" means, to her all are of equal value. It is necessary to change the weight of candles, the influence of the hundredth candle is not equal to the influence of the first or second. It is necessary to somehow explain to the neural network in the data, which ones are more important. I solved this problem.
 
When I see that feeding candles get some kind of result, it's just ridiculous, it's impossible in principle.
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Alexei, do you remember how much akurasi we managed to squeeze out of the zigzag when we were raping one dataset together?

0.71? Or how much ?

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Everyone knows already. It's not the first time you've moved the topic

Don't make things up!

I never talked about how the Sportlotto organizers regularly changed the balls, the speed of the lotto machine, the number of spins, etc., to rule out a pattern.

The same thing happens in forex and no MO helps here. Price movement is a random process and depends on human factor.

And the market behavior and currency pairs are always changing depending on market and political conditions. It is impossible to predict the direction of the movement.

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

The same thing happens in forex and no MO helps here. The price movement is a random process and depends on human factors.

And the behavior of the market and currency pairs are always changing depending on market and political conditions. It is impossible to predict the direction of the movement.

I thought that some intelligent person wanted to teach me something... :)

All guys, let's go. The market cannot be predicted because it is random.

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

Don't make this up!

I never mentioned how the Sportlotto organizers regularly changed the balls, speed of the lotto machine, number of spins, etc., to rule out a pattern.

The same thing happens in forex and no MO helps here. Price movement is a random process and depends on human factor.

And the market behavior and currency pairs are always changing depending on market and political conditions. It is impossible to predict the direction of the movement.

What is the point of repeating these mantras all the time?

I hear it from different sides in the same formulations.

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mytarmailS:

Ahahah, all clear, and I thought that some clever man wants to teach you something... :)

All right guys, let's go, you can't predict the market because it's random.

You don't listen to the R&D secret.

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