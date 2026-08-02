Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2494
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
)))). I see, it looks like you have a solid baggage of communication. I myself probably write Hindu code in 8 out of 10 cases)), but I'll be glad if I can share my experience anyway. And it would be great to find those who write in Python, and not only the neuronet, but the entire structure of EAs in general.
Yes I'm just for it, but a lot of other people's ideas I reject ~99% since I have already done it and the result is known to me.... And I have realized that my vision is impossible to convey in words, I need those images in the format of video clips, but I am too lazy to do it.
In your answer you feel tired of the topic, and understanding the futility of getting beyond the stable 55%)
You saw right through me...
He doesn't use neurons at all, he uses a ready-made author's mediocre program (there is some hybrid of SVM and MGUA), he doesn't program in Python or R-code, therefore the word Sequental() is not familiar to him, 20 years of experience in neural networks, it is still early to get interested in such things...
Avatar to match its owner, not much of a crinkle!!!! :-)
Avatar to match its owner, not much of a crinkle!!!! :-)
kindness is characteristic of local old-timers)
kindness is the hallmark of the old-timers here)
I found an old video from a conference of a great master of neural network training with 20 years of experience, an AI expert and what to modestly say, a great algotrader, guru, mentor for beginners and just a good man.
..
Yes, I do, I do, calm down already)))