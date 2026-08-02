Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2494

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eccocom #:
)))). I see, it looks like you have a solid baggage of communication. I myself probably write Hindu code in 8 out of 10 cases)), but I'll be glad if I can share my experience anyway. And it would be great to find those who write in Python, and not only the neuronet, but the entire structure of EAs in general.
I am for it, but I reject a lot of other people's ideas, ~99% because I've done it before and the result is known to me.... And I understand that I cannot express my vision in words, I need those images in video format, but I am too lazy to do it...
 
mytarmailS #:
Yes I'm just for it, but a lot of other people's ideas I reject ~99% since I have already done it and the result is known to me.... And I have realized that my vision is impossible to convey in words, I need those images in the format of video clips, but I am too lazy to do it.
In your answer feel tired of the topic, and understanding the futility of getting out of the stable 55%)
 
eccocom #:
In your answer you feel tired of the topic, and understanding the futility of getting beyond the stable 55%)
You saw right through me...

55% - Yes, but it's only in one paradigm, zigzags, returns, candle color, etc...

But there are other paradigms.
 
mytarmailS #:
You saw right through me...

55% - Yes, but this is only in one paradigm, zigzags, returns, candle color, etc..

But there are other paradigms.
Cointegration, Kalman and Fourier, or something more interesting?) By the way Maxim Dmitrievsky, he is marked as a friend of yours, uses all the time sliding, and do not know, experience with derivatives from them did not happen? I want to try it, but suddenly there is already an opinion on it.
 
mytarmailS #:
He doesn't use neurons at all, he uses a ready-made author's mediocre program (there is some hybrid of SVM and MGUA), he doesn't program in Python or R-code, therefore the word Sequental() is not familiar to him, 20 years of experience in neural networks, it is still early to get interested in such things...


Well, there you go, I'm begging for code from others but I only use those I've written myself. Not counting ready-made solutions. Where has your programming knowledge gotten you? Have you reached the expected end of your work? No, because you're searching and tossing between your studies, which won't settle down in your head. Before you judge someone, ask yourself, what did you do? Is there an answer? You don't have one, so don't be a twit.... sucker!!!!!
 

Avatar to match its owner, not much of a crinkle!!!! :-)



 
Mihail Marchukajtes #:

Avatar to match its owner, not much of a crinkle!!!! :-)



kindness is characteristic of local old-timers)

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

kindness is the hallmark of the old-timers here)

That's our humor. Boring :-(.
 

I found an old video from a conference of a great master of neural network training with 20 years of experience, an AI expert and what to modestly say, a great algotrader, guru, mentor for beginners and just a good man.

 

..

Yes, I do, I do, calm down already)))

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