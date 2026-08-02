Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2346

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[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

If you wrote in R, write a simple script

that will print "9876543210" in the console.

write in your own dead language, if you have nothing better to do)

better yet, learn python and get a job.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

write in your own dead language if you have nothing better to do)

that's how you tried it....

..it's not a sack lunch.

 

He's lying, he's a numbskull, and he calls everyone else that)

He needs one here and another there, but how many computers has he built for himself?

from gaming, to roofed cases, to cool PSUs, to super expensive new and economical Apple

Something tells me Maksimka's an idle chatterbox here,

I don't want to believe it, it's worth talking about.

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

that's how you tried....

..it's not like you're carrying sacks.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

No offense, just a question.

Tell me honestly, are you the son of a single mother?

 
Come on Maximka, stop playing tetris, rack your brains
[Deleted]  
Everyone, the drunks have gathered again. Have a good time.)
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

meaningless conversation

On the part of the developers and their decision is unambiguous. but not happy.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Everyone, the drunks have gathered again. Have a nice talk)

this is the easiest,

Try to dissuade and newcomers do not be disappointed in you

[Deleted]  
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

from the side of the developers and their decision is unambiguous. but not happy.

much more interesting is the opinion of the developers than that of someone else.

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