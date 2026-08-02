Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1170
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It would also be nice to have a certificate from the mental health center in your profile.
Yuri, are you crying, looking at the holes in your pockets?
Don't worry, I'll give you the Grail on New Year's Eve. You deserve it.
I have to admit, you're one of the strongest guys on this forum. Without flattery.
Don't worry, I'll give you the Grail on New Year's Eve.
But don't do that. And all this is empty. You will not have anything by New Year 2019).
But don't do that. And it's all empty. You won't have anything by New Year's Eve 2019).
There will be.
And you know this better than even I do.
We think alike - only I lacked a key. And I think I found it.
It will be.
And you know this better than even I do.
We think alike, only I was missing the key. And I think I found it.
If you mean excesses-asymmetries, I don't think so.
If you mean excesses-asymmetries, I don't think so.
That's exactly what I mean. I'll tell you how to do it later. I want to return the favor. But... I have to wait for the results in the coming week.
It can be approached through some kind of transformation, as far as the Bernoulli scheme is concerned. Tell me in what area it is better to look: combinatorics, theorist, game theory.
I don't understand what Bernoulli's scheme has to do with it.
The Lyapunov limit theorem formulates certain conditions under which the sum of two independent random variables will have a normal distribution.
What exactly do you want to find?
In general, I would recommend that dads and the rest of the old people who populate the forum attach the state to their posts.
So everyone can see the IQ of this elderly child.
This forum will have a lot of fun and banter.
Forecast (growth in the flat, dovn in the trend):
I don't understand what Bernoulli's scheme has to do with it.
The Lyapunov limit theorem formulates certain conditions under which the sum of two independent random variables will have a normal distribution.
What exactly do you want to find?
Forecast (growth in the flat, Dovn in the trend):
That would have been before - I don't argue.
Now the trend is easily and gently thrown into the toilet with the coveted key, which I found literally "on my knees".
Thank you, perhaps I was not clear, in general it does not matter.
:)))) That's right, what can a beautiful madam talk about with a man folding 2 MFs? Empty pockets, except...
Cheer up, Miss - everything will be ready for New Year.