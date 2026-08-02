Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2177
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I've added the cigar. I'll run it tomorrow.
there are some deals from another test of some kind, they don't count
ok
Now I'll copy it to the 5R and let's go
Okay. .
I'm going to rewrite it to a 5 and let's get going.
All the best for good deals. But it's time to take a rest from the influence of the infusions on the body. Have a wise trades.
Write to me if there is anything I can do to help.
I simply added or subtracted a number from all the features in the dataset, depending on the label. The model is now even deeper into the history test.
I'll have to sleep with it. Some primitive stuff, it would seem. It's like 10 five-digit points here, just separated the classes away from each other, it turns out. I don't know how to do it better, because the signs have a different spread of values. I guess a different number makes sense for each column. Or maybe not.
I'll visualize it later.
Oh, right.
was
became .
Just don't overdo it.
simply added or subtracted a number from all the features in the dataset, depending on the label. The model has become an even deeper test of the history
That's something you have to sleep with. Some primitive stuff, it would seem. It's like 10 five-digit points here, just separated the classes away from each other, it turns out. I don't know how to do it better, because the attributes have a different spread of values. I guess a different number makes sense for each column. Or maybe not.
I'll visualize it later.
Oh, right.
was
became .
The main thing is not to overdo it.
In fact, we have removed the touching of the price by the MA, right?
In fact, we have removed the touching of the price MA turns out?
shifted the average increments
If we look at the chart, we'll see if it works, it makes sense to replace the MAs with other MAs. I have a few moving averages at the entrance and that's it
shifted the average increment
The increment is a delta from the MA (or from OHLC?), in fact it means that visually the price stopped touching the MA, as I understand it. Or the MA has become a wide band. Purely visually. I understand that the shift has happened in both directions.
In short, everything works, it makes sense, really, replace the MAs with other MAs to try. I have a few muwings on the input and that's it.
And what is the meaning of the target one?
The increment is a delta from the MA (or from OHLC?), in fact it means that visually the price stopped touching the MA, as I understand it. Or the MA has become a wide band. Purely visually. I understand that the shift happened in both directions.
The difference between the MA and the price
the difference between the mashka and the price
Well, yes, so my visualization in my head is correct.Do you have the result for comparison?
Well, yes, so my visualization in my head is correct.Do you have the result for comparison?
Oh, then... bored )) not to drink on weekends, like all normal people
Well, I've been studying for two months, a test for five years. Like, how should be a reliable model
and all in this vein ... sometimes in 2010 begins to work, with a couple of months of training.