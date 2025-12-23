Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1085
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
As usual, the quest for the grail is accompanied by the participants pulling each other's hair
I would specify - NeuroGraal. NeuroGraal is the son of the Grail.
I'm totally on your side.
What are the other conditions?
Finally.
No more.
You think maybe there's something else bothering you? Anxiety? Anxiety? A desire to go out the window?
Wizard, don't be cheeky, eh?
Write something on the subject, show me your stats, describe your strategy.
Why should I pay attention to your trolling?
You don't, do you?
So you draw conclusions.
So that's it.
I'm gonna keep this conversation to business and nothing else.
What a habit. You're a grown man, but you put on red tights and go to the computer
and runs to the computer - on the forum genius posts to scribble. And most importantly - he knows how to choose branches!)))
Reign of peace, my ass!))
my forecast was for the 27th, today it's the 30th.
What's wrong with it?
I asked you yesterday as a man - do not eat all the pills at once)))
By the way, thanks for quoting my posts
Here's another one:
Don't swear.
Only the state from the real trade can sound convincing and nothing else.
Yes, right now. And maybe give you a key to the apartment? Why so modest?
I only ask those who are not modest in their expressions.
;)
I would specify - NeuroGraal. NeuroGraal is the son of the Grail.
Now we'll get to the trinity:
Then I think the Sephiroth tree will come - just enough to describe the trend. )))