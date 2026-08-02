Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2070
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There units only 24%, and the strategy is profitable for 7 years on minutes!
The CatBoost does not train by it at all, it has all zeros, only the genetic algorithm on R somehow catches the logic, but badly.
There units only 24%, and the strategy is profitable for 7 years on minutes!
The CatBoost does not train by it at all, it has all zeros, only the genetic algorithm on R somehow catches the logic, but badly.
What kind of strategy is this?)
After the appearance of a new segment of ZZ, we wait for a pullback and stand in the direction of the vector of ZZ, stops at the point of appearance of a new vector of ZZ.
Why zeros? It seems to give probabilities by class. Trade if the probability of one is 30% or 40% and look at the balance.
I thought to try it that way when I'll figure out the article, but I think it will make a lot of noise - such shifts seldom give stability.
So who will teach this strategy, he can earn, I think so :) I can fill in a sample - to try my forces, if you can teach and share the secret - I will share the strategy in the code!
So who will teach this strategy, he can earn, I think so :) I can fill in a sample - to try my forces, if you can teach and share the secret - I will share the strategy in the code!
I will use only one indicator.
So who will teach this strategy, he can earn, I think so :) I can fill a sample - to try my forces, if you can teach and share the secret - I will share the strategy in code!
Basically on a single indicator.
How do you teach without knowing the strategy in code)?
how to teach without knowing the strategy in the code)?
By sampling, as everyone here teaches...
On sampling, as well as all here teach ...
I work with mt, and it teaches a bit differently) i can't put sampling there, it takes longer to train, but it has its advantages)))
So who will teach this strategy, he can earn, I think so :) I can pour a sample - to try my forces, if you can teach and share the secret - I will share the strategy in the code!
In essence on the 1 indicator.
Will sit in a flat for a year!)
will sit in the flat for a year )
This is not the worst possible option :)))