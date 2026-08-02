Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2073

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Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Why would the take point behind the extremum, because the correction could have been 50%, which means that we should take the take point around 100% from the previous interval.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

,

Oh, so you almost drew the system, that I posted earlier as a report :) Only I take TP higher and do not wait till the last interval of ZZ is formed (it is a matter of settings, though).

 
Alexander Alekseyevich:
So what? Will you throw the code? Or at least a sample.

Sampling link.

Target column "Target_100", at the end of the column with the date the next column and the last two are not used in the training.

The sample is divided into 3 parts, exam.csv is not involved in the training.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

As options, an exit before an extremum (with rollover),

Exit at the crossover with the channel based on 3 extrema

[Deleted]  

There is a separate area - time series classification and related libraries like this

https://pyts.readthedocs.io/en/latest/auto_examples/transformation/plot_rocket.html

Has anyone used it?

RandOm Convolutional KErnel Transform (ROCKET) — pyts 0.12.dev0 documentation
  • pyts.readthedocs.io
The RandOm Convolutional KErnel Transform (ROCKET) algorithm randomly generates a great variety of convolutional kernels and extracts two features for each convolution: the maximum and the proportion of positive values. This example...
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

There is a separate area - time series classification and related libraries like this

https://pyts.readthedocs.io/en/latest/auto_examples/transformation/plot_rocket.html

Has anyone used it?

You should use it, it's an interesting package. Just like a constructor.

[Deleted]  
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

You should use it, it's an interesting package. It's like a constructor.

I gave link to ROCKET for a reason - it's like cool feature converter. Creates a lot of uncorrelated features from original ones, improves quality of classification.

It is recommended to use it with linear models (because it makes a lot of features).

I will have to test it

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I gave a link to ROCKET for a reason - it's kind of a cool feature converter. Creates a lot of uncorrelated features from original ones, increases quality of classification.

It is recommended to use it with linear models (because it makes a lot of features).

I will have to test it

Let me know about results - very interesting topic!

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Creates a lot of uncorrelated features from the original ones,

regular PCA?)

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

regular PCA?)

no

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