Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2057
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I just sat down, I wrote a parser.
Here's the model, you need to feed 15 last increments into it, on each bar. The increments are counted as price minus 5-period oblique average. Send to the function double catboost_model(const double &features[]), which is in the inluder
If the signal is greater than 0.5 then buy, if less - sell. The time frame is 15 minutes.
I've been studying it since September 1 till now.
i can't make it anyway... i'll just leave it here ))
I'm on the road right now, I'll try it in 2 hours)
Already tried it, it's pouring.
I'll figure out why.
I just sat down, I wrote a parser.
Here's the model, you need to feed 15 last increments into it, on each bar. The increments are counted as price minus 5-period oblique average. Send to the function double catboost_model(const double &features[]), which is in the inluder
If the signal is greater than 0.5 then buy, if less - sell. The time frame is 15 minutes.
I've been studying it since September 1 till now.
i can't make it anyway... i'll just leave it here ))
Is this model through pythorch? Is it generated by itself? Or how? I just didn't use any third-party applications, and did everything in mt. It just will not work correctly))) maybe that's why you get different results
parsing the code of the model (translation from python to mql) and writing it in .mqh
Fixed it...fixing one, breaking the other. Now it does not earn on OOS :D
Plus the spreads underestimate the profitability. But the model is transferred at once. I can choose variants...
Fixed it...fixing one, breaking the other. Now it does not earn on OOS :D
Plus the spreads underestimate the profitability. But the model is transferred at once. It is possible to choose variants...
If I try to use OHLC Ask for spreads accounting, I don't have time for it...
If you add days, hours, etc. to the features, it does nothing:
bestTest = 0.4918224299
I'm throwing it right away, so nobody messes around
If you add days, hours, etc. to the features, it does nothing:
bestTest = 0.4918224299
I'm throwing it so that no one messed around with it
Maxim, and you can do the same model, the same training, but only what would be two outputs? one for buy, the second for sell, the result should be better
There are no regularities detected
you either switch to ticks or do something over the top
there are 2 classes as it is
By the way, RNN seems to do a better job... but the code is raw there
no patterns are detected
either switch to ticks or mutate something on top of
class 2
By the way, RNN seems to do a better job... but it's raw code