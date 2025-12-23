Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 201
Dear colleague!
For several pages there is an argument about the differences between your and R's algorithms on the edges of the definition of functions. Extreme points are extreme points and in practice the differences could be neglected.
But in this case I have a much more substantial question:
Where is the documentation for all your functions?
Previously, I thought we would take your function, then take the documentation for R, since your functions are analogues, and delve into those parts of R's documentation that either describe the algorithms or go to the links provided by R. R has very high quality documentation and reference apparatus.
In the course of the argument, I found out that your functions are different from R - they are some other functions whose algorithms rely on other sources. There is nothing in the article itself about this, no documentation. And we learn about it from Renat in a completely different context.
In practice, it follows unambiguously that the porting of the code from R to MQL5 is impossible.
And here's why.
So that there is no misunderstanding:
At the moment there is a description of the functions in the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2742
Thank you, I understand your point of view.
Thank you, your point of view is clear to me.
Yes, I did, moreover I found error in function (returned scalar instead of vector), which you have corrected and now this error gone.
Thank you, your point of view is clear to me.
This is a counter measure to your comment "In practice, the conclusion that the porting of code from R to MQL5 is impossible".
Perhaps, you have read the old article and not the new one from yesterday. There was no error in it - there was a version with return of scalar (a long time ago) and we added vector functions. The library has seriously grown since the old article and was essentially rewritten.
I was right - you didn't read the new article.I hope there will be no more talks about "you don't have these functions and you made them up yourself".
I will try to ask a question to the R support team.
Article "Computing discrete mixtures of continuous distributions" is available on the author's website.
The authors of the article say that the problem is in the convergence criterion of the series.
The implementation of their proposed recurrence algorithm 7.2 https://github.com/neurodebian/afni_removeme_eventually/blob/master/nct.c
However, the recurrence calculation has uncertainties. For example, for the beta function:
#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//---
double a=1;
double b=1;
double r_beta=MathBeta(a,b);
for(int j=0; j<40; j++)
{
if(j>0)
{
r_beta*=((a+j-1)/(a+b+j-1));
}
double beta=MathBeta(a+j,b);
PrintFormat("%d error=%5.20e",j,beta-r_beta);
}
}
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 0 error=0.00000000000000000000e+00
2016.11.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 1 error=-5.55111512312578270212e-17
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 2 error=0.00000000000000000000000000e+00
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 3 error=1.11022302462515654042e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 4 error=1.38777878078144567553e-16
2016.11.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 5 error=-2.22044604925031308085e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 6 error=2.22044604925031308085e-16
2016.11.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 7 error=1.66533453693773481064e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 8 error=-2.91433543964103591861e-16
2016.11.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 9 error=-1.24900090270330110798e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 10 error=-2.77555756156289135106e-17
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 11 error=-1.24900090270330110798e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 12 error=5.68989300120392726967e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 13 error=-2.91433543964103591861e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 14 error=-5.55111512312578270212e-17
2016.11.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 15 error=-4.85722573273505986435e-17
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 16 error=-1.87350135405495166196e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 17 error=5.27355936696949356701e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 18 error=-1.04083408558608425665e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 19 error=-3.400058018291454190505e-16
2016.11.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 20 error=-3.26128013483639733749e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 21 error=4.57966997657877072925e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 22 error=-3.19189119579732505372e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 23 error=1.52655665885959024308e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 24 error=5.55111512312578270212e-17
2016.11.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 25 error=-6.24500451351650553988e-17
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 26 error=-2.70616862252381906728e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 27 error=4.85722573273505986435e-17
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 28 error=4.64905891561784301302e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 29 error=-8.32667268468867405318e-17
2016.11.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 30 error=-9.02056207507939689094e-17
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 31 error=-2.98372437868010820239e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 32 error=2.22044604925031308085e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 33 error=2.74086309204335520917e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 34 error=-3.43475248243407804694e-16
201611.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 35 error=2.08166817117216851329e-17
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 36 error=-4.16333634234433702659e-17
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 37 error=8.673617379889403547206e-17
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 38 error=-1.21430643318376496609e-16
2016.11.11 12:28:30.015 RecurrentBeta (EURUSD,H1) 39 error=-2.18575157973077693896e-16
For the calculation of CDF its accuracy may be enough, but for the circulation of quantiles with great accuracy it may not be enough.
Therefore, we used direct summation without recurrence calculations in the quantile algorithm.
Gentlemen, what is the argument for 100,500 pages? Who knows more about math? What difference does it make to you as a matter of principle if the function is defined in 0 or not, if the article says there is an error in R or not. It's as if they are discussing your child here and saying that he is full of shit, while you stand up for him with your whole chest.
Take it as a given and use built-in features in MT5, ask developers for new features, if something is missing, write your own. You can use R from mt5 through crutches, but luckily they exist - mt4r.
