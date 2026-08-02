Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1893
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Judging by your previous posts with an uncountable number of grammatical errors, I realized that the current post is nothing more than copypaste
Write in your own words, it is more interesting
https://new-science.ru/chto-takoe-effekt-nabljudatelya-v-kvantovoj-mehanike/
Are you more interested in reading a sloppy speech with grammatical errors? :)
Are you more interested in reading a sloppy speech with grammatical errors? :)
It has to do with psychology )) He has psychological problems )))
It has to do with psychology )) He has psychological problems )))
You got a problem, don't you?
Spell it right.
hurt, huh?
You don't spell.
Are you serious? What's wrong with you, I thought everyone was here to help each other to succeed and you all write it does not work)) We already know that this case is not easy ... So then stop writing it does not work )))) And stop crying and getting hysterical. I won't write anymore if my mistakes bother you. I wish you good luck from the bottom of my heart.)
Are you serious? What's wrong with you, I thought everyone is here to help each other to succeed and you all write it does not work)) We already know that this case is not easy ... So then stop writing it does not work )))) And stop crying and getting hysterical. I will not write anymore if my mistakes bother you) I wish you luck from the bottom of my heart ;)
I thought your mistakes were special and a sign of disrespect for your interlocutors
But you are mistaken, no one is crying.Write
Are you serious? What's wrong with you, I thought we were all in this together to help each other succeed
Are you serious? What is it with you, I thought everyone is here to help each other to succeed and you all write it does not work)) We already know that this is not easy ... So then stop writing it does not work )))) And stop crying and getting hysterical. If it does not work, it will work. You are a man and must suffer failure ... I will not write anymore if you are so bothered by my mistakes) I wish you good luck from the bottom of my heart ;)
Alena's attitude.
It's the men who have to endure, not the men who have to endure.
Duty to tolerate failure is the bottom line altogether.
Any man, including a man, owes only what he has received and to whom he has received it.
All other debts are imposed by women and those who want to control you.
Have you ever tried to fight back? With failures, with debts, with manipulating you, with imposing guilt or debt...
Oh, no.
You're the one imposing a sense of duty to tolerate failure. Do you live this way yourself and sincerely advise others of your pattern of thinking or do you want to manage?
I came to the conclusion that it is better not to think and not to invent, but to write a sort of re-selection algorithm that will synthesize the features and check them, if the feature is good then leave it, if bad then throw it away, so you can go through millions of options, it is clearly more efficient than human inventing.
Then you can improve and modify the good attributes, and then you can go through them again, and again, and so on, until the error drops.
I was inspired by Ivakhnenko's writings and the MGUA method. I like the philosophy of the method very much.
The MGUA method involves sampling and predictors, no? Or did you just take prices or their derivatives for different ranges, fit them into one line, and then start looking for primitive models by MGUA, which resulted in 1/0 functions, which became predictors?
I read a book by Edward Torb and saw an interesting idea there, if translated into our language, the purpose of classification should not be to find the direction of the market, but to find a strategy, which is used by conditionally large player or their group, and respectively, to use a strategy that can beat this strategy, ie, use its mechanism to obtain a statistical advantage.
This idea is very similar to what I said earlier, that it is important to use tactics by strategy, i.e. it is not enough to determine the correct direction of price movement, it is necessary to trade this idea with minimal risks.
If we develop this idea, the classification, as now, should divide the price series into 3 types - by the direction of price movement, and after the breakdown, carry out an additional classification, where you will select a specific strategy - there may also be several, but not very many, and while the first will determine the likely movement, the second will be responsible for entry points and fixing the profit and loss.