Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1834
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For example, we cluster the price into 10 clusters...
What is a cluster - it is a kind of image that repeats - a "pattern"
The cluster has a number v. dn. case from 1 to 10
The price in the form of clusters will look like this
1113333555433377779991010103333222288888
we choose the combination at random, for example 1593
look for it in the price
1113333555433377779991010103333222288888
this will be the resultant pattern
put all situations with this pattern together and look at the statistics of profitability
there may be hundreds of clusters, you can build them on any data, you can replace clusters with log rules for example, it will be more clear
At random it is overkill (random or otherwise is another question) and there are a lot of variations even in 10 values. And they are not necessarily profitable if random choice. Profitability logic is needed, it will reduce the number of choices.
And if there is a strong trend, you will have almost no prices in the rangeand always a different number of features turns out
Accordingly, one algorithm / model can not do, you need a criterion for selecting models. Maybe it depends on the number of features)))
And if you have a strong trend, you'll have almost no prices in the rangeand always a different number of features
here's a strong trend for you.
What's changed?
For example, we cluster the price into 10 clusters...
What is a cluster - it is a kind of image that repeats - "pattern"
Here you can be more detailed, clustering the price on 10 clusters what does it mean? Because I'm confused. To me it means to divide the price into 10 parts, but apparently not so, since a cluster is an image.
Here you can be more detailed, clustering the price by 10 clusters what does it mean? Because I'm confused. To me it is to divide the price into 10 parts, but apparently not so, since the cluster is an image.
Are you familiar with clustering?
Overkill is overkill (random or otherwise is another question).
Overkill is when you have more than 21 where Jack-2 queens-3 kings-4. Everything else is evil :-)
Are you familiar with clustering?
in the sense that it is the division of a set into subsets. As here apparently not.
in the idea that the pink area should be divided into 10 parts apparently)
in the understanding that it is a division of a set into subsets. As here apparently not.
All true is the division of a set into a specific number of classes. That is, the classes must be defined or not. Say you have 100 strings, but you can group them into 10 groups... as an example.
Classification, on the other hand, only affects 3 classes at most. "Yes", "No", "Don't know".
What a drag you all have been on lately. Bored with you. Trickster, where are you... let's have a chat....
Yes, the grail theme there seems to be not quieted down, there are crackling people there))))