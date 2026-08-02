Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1836
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What does 1 bar mean for Ma(100)? But such a shift is enough to make the dumbest system work (although logically it should be at least 50). Careful with bikes and cycles.
It happens)))) Sometimes even one bar is important))))
It happens)))) Sometimes even one bar is important))))
There is no such thing. It's purely an accident and nothing more. If this bar led to improvement. Then it's local....
How long)))) and how to determine when the luck ran out)))
How long)))) and how to determine when the happiness is over)))
The market exists in the moment. Here and now. And the situation is so because there are so many buyers and sellers here and now. No more.....
I disagree. The market is a concept describing the actions of traders in relation to the outside world, to put it very narrowly. And no one can ever cancel the inertia, this is a natural phenomenon. The cutlets sizzle after the gas is turned off by inertia))))))
I disagree. The market is a concept that describes the actions of traders in relation to the outside world, to put it very narrowly. And no one can ever cancel inertia, it is a natural phenomenon. Cutlets sizzle after the gas is turned off by inertia))))))
The current price is formed by the momentary presence of buyers and sellers here and now. Their quantity and strength (volume of transactions) here and now form where the price will be in the near future.
Their number and strength (volume of transactions)
The silly question, and who forms the SB or can it somehow estimate or we must admit that there are specific factors that we cannot take into account today and they influence something. Bringing the series to stationarity for its miscalculation is an assumption. Losing sometimes significant information for the result))))
Their number and strength (volume of transactions)
Silly question, who forms the SB or can be estimated or we must admit that there are specific factors that today we can not take into account and they affect something there. Bringing the series to stationarity for its miscalculation is an assumption. Losing sometimes significant information for the result))))
Are you a fool or are you just pretending? No seriously???
There is a delta, volume and OM that form the future value of the asset and do not fuck with my brain with your fantasies, I beg you!!!!!!
Moreover, we agreed that we will continue the discussion after you watch the above video ... But apparently you ignored that too.... Sadness...
Trading system through the eyes of an algotrader
R - you're just apuenenen! :)
Trading system through the eyes of a trader
R - you're just apuenenen! :)
Cool toy))))