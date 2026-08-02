Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1724
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Regarding cycles... if we take the deviations of the minute closing prices (their increments with some lag) from the opening price of some hour:
the picture for the year for all minutes of the 7th hour, as an example
the distribution of all minutes
We can distinguish a certain regularity by adding all the increments for the seven hours:
you can see in what minutes of a particular hour it makes sense to sell, and in what minutes to buy (purely statistically)
For example, to sell at the 10th minute, to buy at the 31st minute, etc. You can check it in the tester.
It's like a certain statistical pattern that you can put the MO on, and so on for every minute of every hour.
I don't think it will work
I don't think that's gonna work.
just like why not, I'll sketch it out and see.
Just like, why not, I'll sketch it out, I'll take a look.
come on, it's interesting to watch anyway
Come on, it's interesting to see anyway.
it's so fucked up...
Well, here you have a cumulative amount of curveballs... take a bigger period and allow only purchases/sales on not bad watches. And the grail is in your pocket for a while
that sucks...
Well, you've got a cumulative amount of curveballs... take a longer period and allow only purchases/sales on a good watch. And the grail is in your pocket for a while
ahahah ) so you think i had enough brains to check every hour for a deterministic direction but not enough brains to create a system with two lines of code for which the check was needed ? )))) you're insulting )
ahahah ) So you think I had enough brains to check every hour for a deterministic direction, but not enough brains to create a system with two lines of code, which is what the whole check was designed for ? )))) you're insulting )
i'm sure you did it just yesterday, after my posts and articles... maybe a little earlier
so write the tc and KEJ the results
the example with the cumulative sum is interesting and illustrative, in some cases, i approve
i really think it looks like this for 1 hour. But I already have a bot on this strategy, not much deals
I dug up the status on the round levels.
So STOPE, one thing I can not understand, if you found the minutes in which to buy and minutes that sell why you need MO, NS, AI, etc.?
(I can't understand why you need MO, NS, AI, etc.)
Now I'll tell you something even cooler, you can make money with no effort at all))