Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1730
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Tried 10 years ago caterpillar, fish are not there in the classic form
...
Thank you for the benefit...
Did you write the program yourself?
The decomposition itself is ready, and the rest is my matlab script based on examples from the tutorial
I don't get it... Explain in more detail, what is the root and where did I go wrong?
We are looking for discrete states that depend either on time or on indicator readings or whatever else. The moments of increments in these states remain constant for a long time, it remains to write a simple TS for them
This is what you started to do with temporal glues, but you haven't developed the topic, you haven't generalized it to other casesyou can use clustering, but it's harder to interpret
is there anything/where to read about the CSSA?
the decomposition itself is ready, and the rest is my matlab script by examples from the tutorial
You're cute!
I use the "Rssa" package from R
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1309.5050.pdf
http://www.milanor.net/blog/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/SingularSpectrumAnalysisWithRssa.pdf
Max the point is that this state today is the size of 5 candles, tomorrow 3 candles after tomorrow 23 candles all as in life, everything flows all changes and will never be the same as before, will be similar but you so ...
And when you train AMO on the states of 5,3,23 candles, the next one will be 203! Do you understand?
Spectral analysis should help, arrange everything in the order, look what changes, increases, decreases, etc.
And then, with an understanding of the process it is possible to build something adaptive.
riposte
is there anything/where to read about CSSA?
If at that moment the price went like that, then the indicator could work very well, the period is almost stationary.
peep
)))) I already have a caterpillar in my head)))
We are looking for discrete states that depend either on time or on indicator readings or whatever. The moments of increments in these states remain constant for a long time, all that remains is to write a simple TS for them
This is what you've started to do with temporal glues but hasn't generalized to other casesyou can use clustering, but it is more difficult to interpret
)))
I already have a caterpillar in my head)))
the caterpillar can be used BEFORE the pretreatment, then you can cover yourself in Nutella and pour champagne