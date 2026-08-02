Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1549
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A long time ago, would have started streaming, on YouTube, on Twitch. Will you?
About suffering on the subject of MO in trading? )
If someone is interested, it is possible, while I am doing something, you can stream or record
Do you hear the sound from the laptop microphone? I need a studio microphone.
About suffering on the subject of MO in trading? )
If someone is interested, it is possible, while I am doing something, you can stream or record
Do you hear the sound from the laptop microphone? Need a studio microphone
I am interested, and even very. Yes, micro is needed, there are noises.
Not necessarily a specific topic. Just work like before, but in parallel online, there is a cool category for it on Twitch - science and technology.
I am interested, and even very. Yes, micro is needed, there are noises.
Yes, I think I will, as soon as I get a normal computer for that
I'm hooked on someone else's streams myself).
In the next part, the sound will be studio sound.
In the next part, the sound will be studio sound.
I approve of your streams. You are welcome to continue. Just scale to code, badly visible on the laptop and do not aaa-cite, take an example from Vladimir Vladimirovich, he does not aaa-cite, it went out of fashion a long time ago.
I approve of your streamers. You are welcome to continue. Just scale up to code, it's hard to see on a laptop and don't aaa-cite, take an example from Vladimir Vladimirovich, he doesn't aaa-cite, it went out of fashion a long time ago.
who is Vladimir Vladimirovich?
Example of using MLflow to store and compare results. The tester screenshot has to be done manually.
The result is screenshots of the tester with parameters:
Example of using MLflow to store and compare results. The tester screenshot has to be done manually.
The result is screenshots of the tester with parameters:
Why not just some tester take azipline for example. What's the advantage?Then you don't need to run anything in MT5 either, then you don't need the dll either.
Served just prices to learn the random forest (lagging by one bar). I got a forecast red line. I noticed that when the trend sections, the forecast line does not hit at all.