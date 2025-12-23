Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 145
I agree that's a problem, I've been graying over it for weeks...
What do you mean the more you look past the more dependent your neighboring observations are. ? doesn't make sense...
I also don't understand the essence of the problem...
And please explain the slashing... I don't get it either...
Ok. On your example.
Ooh!!! that's different, now everything is crystal clear :)
1) You can reduce the size of the window several times, then the sections will be less similar in each slice
2) You can maximally increasebreaks, which will also remove a little bit ofsmoothing
The first thing to determine is what horizon you need. This will determine the depth of history you need to study.
Look at the trend charts with a history depth of 3000, 1000, 300 and 150 bars (AUDUSD/H1).
I have inserted the pictures in reverse order.
And for 3000 bars the direction is "Up".
For the shorter ones
If I'm interested in the forecast horizon of 24 bars (one day) I don't need to look backwards for 3000 bars. It is enough to look at 300 bars.
Good luck
I find the idea of predicting 24 steps ahead questionable.
In both classification and regression we should always predict exactly ONE step ahead, but for example on H1, H4 and D1. When trading on H1, we will get 4 and 24 steps ahead predictions for H1.
Ideally, the TF should be made artificially from the underlying quotient. In my example, we load H1 and do not take the rest from the terminal. Using this approach we will receive not D1 linked to 00:00, but strictly 24 hours ahead of the current hour
It depends on what we are forecasting. For example, a 24-hour trend forecast is good enough (the curve is very smooth). That is, when you need to see the FORM of the curve without any special requirements for accuracy.
Otherwise your example is absolutely correct (as a principle). And the sliding window option (24 hours) is also very workable. A lot depends on the details.
Good luck
Quick question...
I was making a distribution based on price, that's a usual vector, and I got a kind of market profile, and is it possible to build a real volume profile, that is to connect the price with the volume in the distribution?
There are indicators that take the price and volume and build a general chart. And the distribution can be calculated for it. For example, Chaikin Oscillator or some more indicators in the Indicator/Volumes folder. But in forex will be tick volumes and not real ones. Although they correlate, it's still bad, it's better to look at the real volumes on the stock exchange.
I don't trade forex, I'm not even familiar with Metatrader :)
I would like to experiment with the profile in its different types in the R-ka, I just do not understand how to build a distribution of two vectors
It's not necessary the volumes, it's just a start, you can put anything into the profile, but it has to be connected with the price and that means two vectors