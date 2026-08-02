Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1448
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On the subject of intellectual honesty:
Uncle, aren't you confused? This is a science topic, not a tractor driver's locker roomThere is no science in Russia now, what was in the USSR - no one is interested in it for a long time
Uncle, aren't you confused? This is a science topic, not a tractor driver's shopThere is no science in Russia now, what was in the USSR - no one is interested in it anymore
stupid...
Right above your post just above you posted a promotional video of a neural networker. Pay attention
I took a look at the video.It's not clear why it's not on the developer's site. Has it been withdrawn from sale or what?
There really are screenshots like yours.
Apparently, the developer is the same and made different products on the same engine, but didn't put yours together with others on his site, so I thought it was a switch. I apologize.
My question is again what is the input. I think it is formed in some magic way only on the basis of a loaded quote.
This is the most probable that it has its own predictors, as I understood the trading signals go through the same software, so the buyer does not see what's going on inside. However, such secrecy may contain fraud, so I would teach on quotes cut off in the terminal, and after training I would add quotes and only then you can be more confident that the product is not peeking during training.
This is the most probable that it has its own predictors, as I understood the trading signals go through the same software, so the buyer does not see what's going on inside. The only way to be sure that the product is not peeping into the training is to add quotes after the training.
Google to help.
From the screenshot I found https://megatrader.org/ru/primery-i-obzor-programmy.
The screenshot is identical to yours. It costs 24900 rubles.
Is it?
What are these expenses for, gentlemen? There is also NeuroPro by comrade Tsaregorodtsev, and if you want to pay, then good old NeuroShell Trader.
What are these expenses for, gentlemen? There is also NeuroPro by comrade Tsaregorodtsev, and if you want to pay, then good old NeuroShell Trader.
From settings you can see that it takes 8 bars M15 for entry.
Again I have a question what is fed to the input. I think that it is formed in some magical way only on the basis of the loaded kotir.
The amazing thing is that he teaches at a month and a half, and tests at 2.5 years. And the test is a good one. I'm afraid there is no peeking ahead.
The amazing thing is that he teaches at a month and a half, and tests at 2.5 years. And the test is a good one.