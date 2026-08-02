Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1447
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You know, Ivan, you're acting like a sissy, why did you say that? Just to show off. Like, look what I did, but I won't tell you anything else. Is that it? You know, this has always been a men's club with balls of steel and no room for chicks. Remember that, if you start talking, talk all the way, people share their experiences to help save years of searching, but not in your case. I got it. Thank you.
There's no need to get hysterical. You are adults here, pull yourself together and keep working.You can get banned for insulting
Google to help.
From the screenshot I found https://megatrader.org/ru/primery-i-obzor-programmy
The screenshot is identical to yours. And it costs 24900 p.
Is it?
...
And it costs $24,900.
Is it?
It says "Spread trading, pair trading, arbitrage". That's not it.
It says "Spread trading, pair trading, arbitrage". This is not it.
Tested the demo, the screen is 1 in 1 like yours (except the chart).
Your screenshot from the post https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page1444#comment_11341912
Screenshot from a MegaTrader demo
The look/template is exactly the same! The names of the tabs and buttons. Window sizes, font sizes.
Tested the demo, the screen is 1 in 1 as yours (except for graphics).
Here is your screenshot from https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page1444#comment_11341912
A screenshot from MegaTrader demo game
The look/template is exactly the same! Names of tabs and buttons. The size of the window, the size of fonts.
I am advertising a paid product. The author will get rich using MQL5)))
Advertising of Paid Products. The author will enrich himself at the expense of MQL5 ))))
I think you're cheating us. Passing off some product as a neural network product.
You deleted screenshots from your wall. Which confirms my assumption.
And in the forum delete. To leave no traces...
I think you're deceiving us. Passing off some product as neural networking.
Right above your post just above you posted a promotional video of a neural networker. Pay attention.