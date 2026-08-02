Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1447

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Mihail Marchukajtes:

You know, Ivan, you're acting like a sissy, why did you say that? Just to show off. Like, look what I did, but I won't tell you anything else. Is that it? You know, this has always been a men's club with balls of steel and no room for chicks. Remember that, if you start talking, talk all the way, people share their experiences to help save years of searching, but not in your case. I got it. Thank you.

There's no need to get hysterical. You are adults here, pull yourself together and keep working.

You can get banned for insulting
 

Google to help.
From the screenshot I found https://megatrader.org/ru/primery-i-obzor-programmy


The screenshot is identical to yours. And it costs 24900 p.

Is it?

Обзор программы MegaTrader | MegaTrader - торговля спредом, парный трейдинг, арбитраж
Обзор программы MegaTrader | MegaTrader - торговля спредом, парный трейдинг, арбитраж
  • megatrader.org
Программа Megatrader специально разрабатывалась таким образом, чтобы раскрыть все преимущества данного вида торговли. Функционал программы охватывает все важнейшие аспекты торговли спредом, начиная с создания спреда и разработки торговой стратегии и заканчивая автоматической торговлей на реальных счетах. Уникальной особенностью программы...
 
Elibrarius:

...
And it costs $24,900.

Is it?

It says "Spread trading, pair trading, arbitrage". That's not it.

 
 
Ivan Butko:

It says "Spread trading, pair trading, arbitrage". This is not it.

Tested the demo, the screen is 1 in 1 like yours (except the chart).

Your screenshot from the post https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page1444#comment_11341912


Screenshot from a MegaTrader demo


The look/template is exactly the same! The names of the tabs and buttons. Window sizes, font sizes.

Машинное обучение в трейдинге: теория и практика (торговля и не только)
Машинное обучение в трейдинге: теория и практика (торговля и не только)
  • 2019.04.15
  • www.mql5.com
Добрый день всем, Знаю, что есть на форуме энтузиасты machine learning и статистики...
 
elibrarius:

Tested the demo, the screen is 1 in 1 as yours (except for graphics).

Here is your screenshot from https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page1444#comment_11341912


A screenshot from MegaTrader demo game


The look/template is exactly the same! Names of tabs and buttons. The size of the window, the size of fonts.

I am advertising a paid product. The author will get rich using MQL5)))

 
Ivan Butko:

Advertising of Paid Products. The author will enrich himself at the expense of MQL5 ))))

I think you're cheating us. Passing off some product as a neural network product.
You deleted screenshots from your wall. Which confirms my assumption.

And in the forum delete. To leave no traces...

 
elibrarius:

I think you're deceiving us. Passing off some product as neural networking.

Right above your post just above you posted a promotional video of a neural networker. Pay attention.

 
That's how it turns out, charlatans in a word. Too bad, I already posted the data. Eh ma....
 
Vidosik by the way zachetnyy, but too many settings, although I'm used to see already JPrediction by Reshetov, fought off any attraction to the settings. On, off, money. This is the basic principle of the program in the box, more of this series is a normal Tamingsolutions such a package, that's where frequency converters zadevanenny on full.
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