Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1388
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What does a normal tester mean? Is it an MT or something? I think mine is even more normal.
All right, the main thing here is that I made my conclusions).
By the way, these were no longer artificial series, but market, Sber's futures). And Alexei already had the futures, and he normally tested on an independent sample. You missed something).
i missed it... i didn't see any "eureka" shouts or any good pictures with descriptions.
Yeah? It just passed me by... I didn't notice any "Eureka" shouts or normal pictures with descriptions.
What's with the shouting?) There were and are pictures. Some of the posts I copied to their blogs, so you do not look then. I must also copy the last one there with the TC prototype.
What does a normal tester mean? Is it an MT or something? I think mine is even more normal.
All right, the main thing here is that I made my conclusions).
By the way, these were no longer artificial series, but market, Sber's futures). And Alexei already had the futures, and he normally tested on an independent sample. You missed something.)
I think the tester flatters you and constantly detects the grains for you to go to sleep happy and full of hopes for the coming day.
Something tells me that your tester is flattering you, constantly detecting gravel so that you go to bed happy and full of hope for the coming day.
Something tells me you're talking about something you don't know and can't know.) And not for the first time either.
By the way, I don't do grails. As for specific results, no one has ever seen them on this forum, and never will. Only tests, nothing more.
Something tells me you're talking about something you don't know, and can't know). And not for the first time.
By the way, I don't do grails. As for specific results, no one has ever seen them on the forum, and will never see them. Only tests, nothing more.
And where are your "concrete results"? WHERE???
Where are your "concrete results"? WHERE???
There aren't and won't be. If you don't get it, it's none of your business, sorry. Mind your own business.
Where are your "concrete results"? WHERE???
Same place as Alyoshenka the son, desperately trying to get away from investors. Alas...
No, and there won't be any.
I agree with this, you probably will never have results, asAlyoshenka the son, desperately trying to get away from investors.
And there is no need to pour about their testers, which give you flattering results, it's some kind of self-satisfaction, something neurotic, you need to face the truth, rather than deceive the mind with fairy tales.
As I said before that in reality all depends not on mathematics and money management but on the personal qualities of a trader, on "karma", on continuity and heredity in particular. Either the whole world is for you or against you. In your case the Universe is obviously not for you, to put it mildly.
I agree with this, you probably will never have results, asAlyoshenka the son, desperately trying to get away from investors.
And there's no need to talk about your testers, which give you flattering results, it's some kind of self-satisfaction, something neurotic, you need to face the truth, and not fool your mind with fairy tales.
As I said before that in reality all depends not on mathematics and money management but on the personal qualities of a trader, on "karma", on continuity and heredity in particular. Either the whole world is for you or against you, in your case the universe is obviously not for you, to put it mildly.
Well, you're an empty-headed man. ))
Well, empty-headed. ))
loser