Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1394
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When it comes to results - I haven't seen anything similar to mine in the thread, not even close
The only results I've seen are from fxsaber, and not from the MO in the full sense of the word.
i don't need to remind you about the backtests on the napkin.
I don't take it as a criticism, I'm just saying that it's a very complex approach and I'm amused by statements like "I'll do it for a couple of weeks and everything will be OK.
Even about such a seemingly simple thing, no one wrote here, as well as in general about RL, alglib forests, etc., until I brought up the topic
so what are we talking about... So you see only that "Random Targeting" and you can't think of anything more complicated to attach to it, because it's always easy to see what's ready and say it's easy, but to improve...
You have megalomania. Only your approaches and tests are correct, the rest is on the napkin and bullshit, etc.
I don't see any tests from you, the dispersion spot on the chart is a complete random))
Before your articles, I thought it was something complicated. But now, if necessary, you can think of something and modify it. And thank you for that!
this is the basis, how to complete the model without a teacher, then there is a lot of wisdom on how to make something work with the new datae.g., how to properly sample these examples, from which distributions, at what frequency, how to validate, etc.
Asaulenko served 20 returnees into the net and is happy... isn't that funny?
I don't see any tests from you, then the scatter spot on the graph is a complete random ))
random is round)
And there is an ellipse.
I need results, not complex approaches. Complex approaches should produce a new quality. You do have complex modd elsewhere. But there are no qualitatively different results. So why all these complications?
)) The quality is that I get a handful of good models in 5 minutes (the result). Complexity is needed initially so that then do not sit for months and not pick up models when the old broke down
randome is circular)
And there's an ellipse.
Okay, an ellipse is on the edge of randomness, closer to a circle than a straight line.
OK, the ellipse is on the edge of randoms, closer to a circle than to a straight line.
As Yuri suggested if I trade with predictions > 2.5 and <-2.5 - in reality most trades will be profitable:
You see that amount of mistakes is 15-20%
As Yuri suggested, if we trade with predictions > 2.5 and <-2.5 - then in reality most trades will be in profit:
You can see that the error rate is 15-20%.
it doesn't work like that, there is a 45g slope line through the cloud and not horizontalfrom don't count the deviations... even suggested not to know what ))