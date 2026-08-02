Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1390
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I suspect that A_K is not a physicist, but a mediocre accountant. Otherwise where does he get such a paranoid passion, to count other people's money.
It's quite possible. In accounting jargon, all people are physicists.
Don't be a stereotype, for that matter, the accountant here is more likely to be me. Make a new stereotype :)
I have a common desire to see a positive state from people who operate with the concepts of mathematics and physics, not from the traders on the ball, jawing with cutlets, etc.
The question is why? Man, it's all about time - it's priceless! If I had seen such a physical and mathematical state, I would have known that it is possible, that there is something to work on and strive for. But as it is... Spending years of my life on an unsuccessful quest?!
Don't you get it?
Maxim posted a link tolectures by a citizen, apparently a physicist, formerly engaged in aerodynamics. What do you think about his vision of the market?
Maxim posted a link tolectures by a citizen, apparently a physicist who used to work in aerodynamics. What do you think of his vision of the market?
Interesting lecture did not understand anything. You put the video on the second speed and there is no shamanism at all.
Model EvaluationReview
Greetings.
Have you tried the new MetaTraderR package? Come here, we will discuss it
It saddens me, too, that Grandpa Asaulenko categorically refuses to show his results. This bliss and fits of mania of persecution piss me off and discredit the very essence of communication on the forum.
However, my friend, to be fair, show us your results, even if they are negative. Let's rejoice or weep together... А?
Like so now...
that's how it is now...
where's the track and where's the forward? no dates, no shit... you're also like Yuri on a napkin testing the TC
You have to really be that fxfx to get around them. The last dough machine broke down when the ISPs closed the hole.
They say crapfx was the development director of the fxopen))) Kitchen himself came up with this romantic character, drew his stats and so on.
where's the trane and where's the forward? no dates for shit... you're also like Yuri testing the ct on a napkin
all is forward, treyn do not even look myself, eurobucks, about a year
all forwards, treyn do not even look myself, eurobucks, about a year
and then it's okay, I'll level out the chart a bit and try my luck...