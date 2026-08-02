Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1259
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Not quite, it should be clearer here
https://habr.com/ru/post/276355/
The range of application is large, how exactly it will be used is another question.
I will read it tonight
We have nothing to talk to you about, because I can see from your psycho-type that you are either a child or just... whatever, forget it.
"Us" as in you? You should find a job for starters, it's a shame to sit on your parents' shoulders at such an age.
Not quite, it should be clearer here
https://habr.com/ru/post/276355/
the range of applications is large, how exactly it will be used is another question
What's cooler about the Bayesian approach is that it allows you to use that randomness in a controlled way.
....
In practice, this translates into the fact that a dimensional network gives better results than a dropout network, albeit not by much.
What makes dropout cooler is that it is very simple, of course.
That is, a deep NS with a dropout is analogous to a Bayesian net. And dropout is in many packages, you can first use it to look for fish on your predictors/targets. And then try to improve the results with Bayesian. In the articles of Vladimir Perervenko the dropout was used, it is possible to experiment on their basis.I experimented, but I did not find any breakthrough on my predictors.
But I didn't make the networks so deep that I had to drop 1000 neurons from them. I haven't tried more than N-100-100-100-100-1 (401 neurons). That is, 100 may have been removed, but not 1000. To remove 1000, you need a network with 4-10 thousand neurons and it would probably take a long time to count.
It is possible that forests with 1000 trees will have similar results, while counting much faster than NS.
I haven't tried more than N-100-100-100-1 (401 neurons).
Such monsters are not properly trained. Imho, we need a simpler NS. Somewhere up to 100 neurons.
Bottom line from part 2 of the article:
That is, a deep NS with a dropout is analogous to a Bayesian network. And dropout is in many packages, you can first use them to search for fish on their predictors/targets. And then try to improve the results with Bayesian. In the articles of Vladimir Perervenko the dropout was used, you can experiment on their basis.I experimented, but found no breakthrough on my predictors.
But I didn't make networks so deep that I had to drop 1000 neurons from them. I haven't tried more than N-100-100-100-100-1 (401 neurons). That is, 100 may have been removed, but not 1000. To remove 1000, you need a network with 4-10 thousand neurons and it would probably take a long time to count.
It is possible that forests with 1000 trees will have similar results, while counting much faster than NS.
Oh I don't know, with any number of trees/woods the akurasi stops growing and they just lie there in ballast, not improving anything. Drop them or not, they're a dead giveaway.
That's a crude comparison between Bayes and dropouts in my opinion, but I'm still not very good at this, so I'm not going to argue, maybe it's true.
A crude comparison between Bayes and dropouts in my opinion, but I'm still not very good at this, so I won't argue, maybe so
It was the author of the article compared, - not me. And he wrote his article with another larger one, on which he did his experiments. That is, this comparison apparently comes from the developers of the method.
Oh I don't know, with any number of trees/woods the akurasi stops growing and they just lie there in ballast, not improving anything. Drop them, don't drop them, they're a dead man's poultice.
I found an obscure code in Alglib forests. The full code of cross-etropy calculation function from dataanalysis.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Average cross-entropy (in bits per element) on the test set |
//| INPUT PARAMETERS: |
//| DF - decision forest model |
//| XY - test set |
//| NPoints - test set size |
//| RESULT: |
//| CrossEntropy/(NPoints*LN(2)). |
//| Zero if model solves regression task. |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
static double CDForest::DFAvgCE(CDecisionForest &df,CMatrixDouble &xy,
const int npoints)
{
//--- create variables
double result=0;
int i=0;
int j=0;
int k=0;
int tmpi=0;
int i_=0;
//--- creating arrays
double x[];
double y[];
//--- allocation
ArrayResizeAL(x,df.m_nvars);
ArrayResizeAL(y,df.m_nclasses);
//--- initialization
result=0;
for(i=0;i<=npoints-1;i++)
{
for(i_=0;i_<=df.m_nvars-1;i_++)
x[i_]=xy[i][i_];
//--- function call
DFProcess(df,x,y);
//--- check
if(df.m_nclasses>1)
{
//--- classification-specific code
k=(int)MathRound(xy[i][df.m_nvars]);
tmpi=0;
for(j=1;j<=df.m_nclasses-1;j++)
{
//--- check
if(y[j]>(double)(y[tmpi]))
tmpi=j;
}
//--- check
if(y[k]!=0.0)
result=result-MathLog(y[k]);
else
result=result-MathLog(CMath::m_minrealnumber);
}
}
//--- return result
return(result/npoints);
}
The code fragment marked in red considers something(tmpi) which is not used in any way further down the code. Why is it included then?According to wikipedia it should be
Either something is missing or the code is not completely cleaned up.
In general, I started to get into this function, because I wanted to explore a tree. And when I set number of trees in the forest = 1, I saw that all errors are between 0 and 1, and this one from 100 to 300 + happens.
Someone understands cross entropy - is the code even correct, or something is undone?
compared with catbust - it returns normally, usually > 0.5 on the test... well, as usual
I'll look at the calculation tomorrow, maybe the debugging code was not removedIn general, this metric is of no importance here, because it is not used for an early break or anything else... and is uninformative as a result. The error of classification is taken and that's all