How to remove Kernel32.dll from expert code
That part of the code is not using a DLL. It is just declaring that it will call those functions. Just delete the section.
but when I remove the below row,
#import "kernel32.dll"
and compile, I receive some errors (below screenshot)
and these functions shown in error bar are related to kernel32.dll.
How can I solve this issue?
Regards
You will have to rewrite those sections of the code so that they don't depend on the Windows API, either by using internal MQL functions instead, or removing that logic completely. That needs to be done by an experienced coder.
You need make library file, and write all fuctions, example you have library mylib.ex4, on code EA #import "mylib.ex4", so EA will call fuction from mylib.ex4, not from kernel32.dll.
Then you can upload EA on mql5 Market
This post was edited by moderator.
⚠️ This suggestion would violate the Market rules. Please, don't attempt it, or you may end up being banned from the Market or lose your "seller" status.
Please disregard the post you quoted. The user is suggesting you "hide" the DLL calls in a separate library file that you would need to supply separately from the Market product.
That however, violates the Market rules — it would "limit" the EA (a rule violation) and make it dependant on an external functionality (also a violation).
Hi Dears,
I want to upload an EA on mql5 but this EA needs Kernel32.dll to run and mql5 don't allow EA dll necessary uploading.
How can I delete this dll from my EA code?
This part of code that use this dll is below code: