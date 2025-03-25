How to calculate average price for open orders
Hi all, I need an indicator for calculate avarage price for all open order, incluse Buy and Sell. I have an Indi for MT4. But MT5 I haven't.
Can Someoe help me, Please!
Simply calculate
W: lot size
P: entry
For Buy is +
For Sell is -
Ex:
Buy 1lot at 1900
Buy 1lot at 1910
Sell 5 lot at 1890
>>> Averrage is Sell 3 lot at 1880
We can set Sl and TP at Price 1880 for zero profit.
I dont know about MQL5:D
But I can use Excel for calculate.
Price Average is: For Lot Buy count positive,Lot Sell count negative
((Price1*Lot1 + Price2*lot2 +....)/(lot1+lot2...)=Price average
Lot averagre = lot 1+ lot2+...lotn
Ex:
Buy 1lot at 1900
Buy 1lot at 1910
Sell 5 lot at 1890
(1900*1+1910*1+1890*-5)/(1+1-5)=-1880
Lot is 1+1-5= -3
>>>> Sell 3 lot at 1880
Can you Help me, plssss
Help you with what? You already know: Lots Weighted Average Price = ∑ op(i) × lot(i) ÷ ∑ lot(i). This is the break even price of all orders combined.
OrderOpenPrice question . - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
looking for sample code on how to calculate the price BE for a few Buy and Sell orders simultaneously - Pips - MQL4 programming forum (2016)
Use +Lots for buys and -Lots for sells.
Thank you, I know how to count but I dont know code this. Can you help me. I think it so easy for Pro, but not me :((
I just need complete code for count Lots Weighted Average and Price average.
Show this on chart and draw a line at this price.
Love you. Can you help my a bit :(
There's no negative lot, I was right.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Average the entry price of the open trades
Fernando Carreiro, 2021.06.19 12:47
Please note that if your orders have different volumes (lots) and you are trying to calculate the net open price (that will be equivalent to a single order for the entire batch), then you have to apply the following calculations:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Any great idea about HEDGING positions welcome here
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.09.17 21:17
For those of you that want to learn to see the "light" and not fall into the trap of "hedging" and Grid strategies, here is the basic math:
:
Learn to do your research properly! Do not be blinded by false promises. Do the math!
