Hoang Minh Trong #:

Hehe. You right with BE Buy or BE Sell only.

If You hedge, You have Buy and Sell at a time.

Ex: 

Buy 1lot at 1900
Buy 1lot at 1910

Sell 5 lot at 1890

Where your BE of 3 order?

Should be around 1881.

 
David Diez #:

Yes. I love you so much if you can help me build a code for this indicator. Draw a line for this price

 

Hoang Minh Trong #:

Thank you, I know how to count but I dont know code this. Can you help me. I think it so easy for Pro, but not me :((

I know how to cal. But I dont know how to code this :(

Since you did not show your coding attempt at it, we are not able to guide you with your code.

If you want a complete solution for Indicator code, then you will have to hire someone in the Freelance section to do it for you.

Fernando Carreiro #:

Haizz. Always is money! A few click can help someone happy but =.=!

 
Haizz. Always is free code! A few dollars  can can help someone happy but =.=!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Lol, Dont pls rich man

  
in_orders_loop_sum:
 total_buy += OrderOpenPrice() * OrderLots();   // example: $1 * 0.1 lots + $2 * 0.1 lots = 0.3 (for two orders)     
 total_lots_buy += OrderLots();                 // example =0.2 lots total


double total_buy  = NormalizeDouble(total_buy / total_lots_buy, _Digits);            // calculate break even price. example: .3 / .2 = $1.50 breakeven price


A simple example is given in the comments.  Try a real example with real prices.

Basically it's just a normal average with the lot sizes factored in.

Note: this is not meant to be a whole program to compile, just simple a math example.
 
maximo # :


You showed the wrong code: in MQL5 your example will not compile. You are on the MQL5 forum and the MQL5 language is discussed here.

 
Hoang Minh Trong #:

Yes. I love you so much if you can help me build a code for this indicator. Draw a line for this price

Ok, I'm not done with drawing but I got your solution: use negative lots (lol).


 
David Diez #:

Ok, I'm not done with drawing but I got your solution: use negative lots (lol).


It's so easy with Excel. Iam noob with MQL5 Code.

I have MT4 version. Huhu


