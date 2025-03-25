How to calculate average price for open orders - page 2
Hehe. You right with BE Buy or BE Sell only.
If You hedge, You have Buy and Sell at a time.
Ex:
Buy 1lot at 1900
Buy 1lot at 1910
Sell 5 lot at 1890Where your BE of 3 order?
Should be around 1881.
Yes. I love you so much if you can help me build a code for this indicator. Draw a line for this price
Hoang Minh Trong #:
Thank you, I know how to count but I dont know code this. Can you help me. I think it so easy for Pro, but not me :((
I know how to cal. But I dont know how to code this :(
Since you did not show your coding attempt at it, we are not able to guide you with your code.
If you want a complete solution for Indicator code, then you will have to hire someone in the Freelance section to do it for you.
Please note, that it is not EASY or QUICK for the "pros" — "Is it easy (or difficult) to …?"
Haizz. Always is money! A few click can help someone happy but =.=!
Haizz. Always is free code! A few dollars can can help someone happy but =.=!
Lol, Dont pls rich man
A simple example is given in the comments. Try a real example with real prices.
Basically it's just a normal average with the lot sizes factored in.
You showed the wrong code: in MQL5 your example will not compile. You are on the MQL5 forum and the MQL5 language is discussed here.
Ok, I'm not done with drawing but I got your solution: use negative lots (lol).
It's so easy with Excel. Iam noob with MQL5 Code.
I have MT4 version. Huhu