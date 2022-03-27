MA crossover arrows to horizontal lines

Attached is EMA Crossover indicator, can somebody help me in changing the indicator from buy sell "arrows signals" to "horizontal lines" on the chart. Also previous horizontal line should be deleted on the formation of new. Thank you.

Files:
MACrossover_EMA.mq4  6 kb
 

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
          No free help (2017)

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
          No free help (2017)

 
If you were not supposed to offer free help, why would you bother to respond and waste time, Mr. Rude? People do share several indicators on this forum for free and help each other not always looking for money for one liner change. May be I get any similar indicator here. 

 
Abbas Syed:

Attached is EMA Crossover indicator, can somebody help me in changing the indicator from buy sell "arrows signals" to "horizontal lines" on the chart. Also previous horizontal line should be deleted on the formation of new. Thank you.

very simple my brother.

@ Abbas Syed



Files:
MACrossover_EMALine.mq4  6 kb
 
Abbas Syed #: If you were not supposed to offer free help, why would you bother to respond and waste time, Mr. Rude? People do share several indicators on this forum for free and help each other not always looking for money for one liner change. 

Rude is expecting slaves to code your heart's desires for free. You asked for help. Help is not doing it for you. If it was a simple, one liner change, why didn't you do it?

 
Mehmet Bastem #:

very simple my brother.

@ Abbas Syed



Horizontal...  

 
Daniel Cioca #:

Horizontal...  



This is not too difficult. Simple coding.

 
Mehmet Bastem #:



This is not too difficult. Simple coding.

Yeah...maybe that is why you cant do it...

So you know when you are sleeping in your bed...that's horizontal...and when you are standing up on your feet...that's vertical... just like your lines

 
Daniel Cioca #:

Yeah...maybe that is why you cant do it...

So you know when you are sleeping in your bed...that's horizontal...and when you are standing up on your feet...that's vertical... just like your lines

My advice to you. Don't get involved in big business with your small mind, respect



 
Mehmet Bastem #:

My advice to you. Don't get involved in big business with your small mind, respect



You are too full of yourself mate. You blow it three times in row… not me
