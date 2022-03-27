MA crossover arrows to horizontal lines
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
If you were not supposed to offer free help, why would you bother to respond and waste time, Mr. Rude? People do share several indicators on this forum for free and help each other not always looking for money for one liner change. May be I get any similar indicator here.
Attached is EMA Crossover indicator, can somebody help me in changing the indicator from buy sell "arrows signals" to "horizontal lines" on the chart. Also previous horizontal line should be deleted on the formation of new. Thank you.
very simple my brother.
@ Abbas Syed
Rude is expecting slaves to code your heart's desires for free. You asked for help. Help is not doing it for you. If it was a simple, one liner change, why didn't you do it?
Horizontal...
This is not too difficult. Simple coding.
