MT4 is stuck on Signal - connecting to signal server
Contact the Service Desk with your issue please:
As far as I know its not a general problem, but there was a MQL5 connection issue with non MQL5 VPSs the last few days (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/389891).
You can try MQL5 VPS and I don't think you will have a problem.
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Contact the Service Desk with your issue please:
As far as I know its not a general problem.
I have already submitted the issue to service desk but as usual it is in unapproved stage for a long time.
There has to be a better way to address issues of this emergency nature. This can actually end up blowing up the account.
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I am an experienced signal subscriber and subscribe to many signals. However, this is the first time I am facing this error and I have never seen this error persist for such a long time before.
Since this evening 8 pm GMT, two MT4s have stopped synchronising trades with two signals I am subscribed to. I have tried different VPS, my own home computer and a computer of my friend in a different location.
The journal shows the following message every 5 minutes.
'ACCOUNT NO': Signal - connecting to signal server
This is only happening on MT4 and not MT5. I tried searching on Google and other places but could not find anything useful about this. Does anyone have any idea why is this happening and how to solve this.