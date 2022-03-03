MT4 is stuck on Signal - connecting to signal server

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I am an experienced signal subscriber and subscribe to many signals. However, this is the first time I am facing this error and I have never seen this error persist for such a long time before.


Since this evening 8 pm GMT, two MT4s have stopped synchronising trades with two signals I am subscribed to. I have tried different VPS, my own home computer and a computer of my friend in a different location.


The journal shows the following message every 5 minutes.

'ACCOUNT NO': Signal - connecting to signal server


This is only happening on MT4 and not MT5. I tried searching on Google and other places but could not find anything useful about this. Does anyone have any idea why is this happening and how to solve this. 


Journal screenshot

 

Contact the Service Desk with your issue please:

As far as I know its not a general problem, but there was a MQL5 connection issue with non MQL5 VPSs the last few days (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/389891).

You can try MQL5 VPS and I don't think you will have a problem.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Contact the Service Desk with your issue please:

As far as I know its not a general problem.

I have already submitted the issue to service desk but as usual it is in unapproved stage for a long time.

There has to be a better way to address issues of this emergency nature. This can actually end up blowing up the account.

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