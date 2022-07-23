VPS Malfunctioning - Not working correctly
I have been using the VPS Hosting for many years with great results, however... It now appears to be malfunctioning - It runs OK for about 6 hours then fails to execute positions anymore. EA works fine on my computer but not on the VPS? - START/STOP/UPLOAD buttons are also failing to function by (locking up?). I have checked and re-checked ALL passwords and re-started my computer as suggested by the moderator, but to no avail - Any ideas anyone?
Raymond Baddeley:
Try to move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another server and migrate your trading environment again.
This usually helps.
When using MQL5 VPS hosting service for MT4 Trading Platform - Is there any way of checking the actual "Server Time" ? - As one of my EA's are time related, I have to +1 hour (UTC) in the EA in order to sync with the hourly VPS clock. Although when positions are executed, they still take up to 1 min 26 secs to 3 mins to execute. Which suggests that the VPS is lagging 1-3 mins of actual time (UTC) - Any ideas anyone?
Not sure why anyone would use the limited MQ vps, when you can get a "real" vps where you are in complete control of the windows machine for 15-30/month.
When you are not in full control of the machine, who knows what is going on.
