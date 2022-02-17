MT5 chart info 15 min delayed - page 3

New comment
 
Yes guys, it's a BUG.
But don't need to worry, it isn't really delayed.

It's just a bug message. it doesn't mean delay at all.
 

Don't worry, now we have an official answer here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/388631/page5#comment_27701724

It is said there that it's a bug, and the data is still reatlime. MetaQuotes is preparing a new build with a fix of this bug.

 
I just upgraded to "build 3211" - "15 minutes" bug fixed.
 

The problem is with the latest version, build 3210, 11 Feb 2022


The older is ok


 
Fernando Zanetti De Moraes #: The problem is with the latest version, build 3210, 11 Feb 2022 The older is ok

It has been fixed in build 3211, so upgrade!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It has been fixed in build 3211, so upgrade!

Or just ignore it, it doesn't matter.
 
Alain Verleyen # :
Or just ignore it, it doesn't matter.
Upgraded. Bug fixed.
Thanks 
 
Giorgio Manieri:

Hi, one of my terminal shows this text (15 min delayed) in the chart. What does it means? I read it in every pairs.

the same I have on my MT5 terminal 

why ??

 
ALkhalil #:

the same I have on my MT5 terminal 

why ??

 
Alain Verleyen #: Or just ignore it, it doesn't matter.

Some brokers are pushing out 3211, so users will get upgraded anyway.

1234
New comment