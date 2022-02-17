MT5 chart info 15 min delayed - page 3
But don't need to worry, it isn't really delayed.
It's just a bug message. it doesn't mean delay at all.
Don't worry, now we have an official answer here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/388631/page5#comment_27701724
It is said there that it's a bug, and the data is still reatlime. MetaQuotes is preparing a new build with a fix of this bug.
The problem is with the latest version, build 3210, 11 Feb 2022
The older is ok
It has been fixed in build 3211, so upgrade!
Or just ignore it, it doesn't matter.
Hi, one of my terminal shows this text (15 min delayed) in the chart. What does it means? I read it in every pairs.
the same I have on my MT5 terminal
why ??
Vladimir Karputov, 2022.02.14 15:14I just upgraded to "build 3211" - "15 minutes" bug fixed.
Some brokers are pushing out 3211, so users will get upgraded anyway.