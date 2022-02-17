MT5 chart info 15 min delayed
It means what you see is what happened 15 minutes ago. Useless for short timeframe trading.
If your broker doesn't provide real time charts, don't use them.
It means what you see is what happened 15 minutes ago. Useless for short timeframe trading.
If your broker doesn't provide real time charts, don't use them.
As far as I can tell, it´s the broker. I've seen other users complaining that it was a recent thing that their broker has done. I'm not going to mention the broker by name, but it starts with "ic" (in their case).
EDIT: Verify that the difference is not the Terminals build version. As it may just be displayed on the latest builds, but the delay is in fact by the broker.
As far as I can tell, it´s the broker. I've seen other users complaining that it was a recent thing that their broker has done. I'm not going to mention the broker by name, but it starts with "ic" (in their case).
EDIT: Verify that the difference is not the Terminals build version. As it may just be displayed on the latest builds, but the delay is in fact by the broker.
I've checked the terminal builds. Only the last beta release shows this tag. The previous stable build doesn't.
Then if it is only happening on a "beta" build, don't use it for production level usage. Beta builds are for beta testing, not for normal usage. Stick to official stable releases only.
And next time, lead with that in the title so that we know that it is a "beta" inconsistency and not a production level problem.
Hi,
I also see this,please help.
Initially, I thought it was a broker issue, but since I too am now also seeing it on all my accounts and all symbols I use, I have to admit that I was wrong. There is definitely something wrong.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3210: Revised Sharpe Ratio calculation algorithm, new matrix methods and control over indicator minimum/maximum values
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.02.12 20:22
The 15min delayed issue reported on the forum, is now appearing on my setup too with this build.
In my case it is appearing on all my accounts, real and demo, normal and ECN accounts, USD and EUR balances. I have also checked with the broker support and have confirmed that none of the accounts are delayed.
I'm not the only one having this issue, so either it is a bug in MetaTrader build or a setup problem on multiple brokers servers.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3210: Revised Sharpe Ratio calculation algorithm, new matrix methods and control over indicator minimum/maximum values
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.02.13 15:05
Anyone know if this is being discussed on the Russian forum?
I ask, because usually Metaqutes gives priority to issues mentioned there. I tried to use Google translate to search for it there but I did not find anything. I am most probably not using the right words in the search.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, one of my terminal shows this text (15 min delayed) in the chart. What does it means? I read it in every pairs.