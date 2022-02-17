MT5 chart info 15 min delayed - page 2

I have the same problem after updating MT5 on my VPS - "15 min delayed" for all symbols. On my PC I did not update and everything seems fine. Looks like a problem with the update to me. Any way to roll back the update in case this is not fixed before the markets opening tonight?
 
I have the same problem after updating MT5 on my VPS - "15 min delayed" for symbols. On my PC I did not update and everything seems fine. Looks like a problem with the update to me. Any way to roll back the update in case this is not fixed before the markets opening tonight?
No need to roll back. It is only a "visual" things. It does not affect trading as far as I can tell.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Initially, I thought it was a broker issue, but since I too am now also seeing it on all my accounts and all symbols I use, I have to admit that I was wrong. There is definitely something wrong.



No problem. I'll make profit 15 minutes later =)
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
No need to roll back. It is only a "visual" things. It does not affect trading as far as I can tell.

Ok, good to know. Still not sure I will be confident enough to let my system run tonight un-supervised though. Hoping they will fix this asap.

 

Also 15 min delays showing on all symbols and terminals after yesterday's MT5 update to build 3210. 

Seems not affecting trading as on 1 min chart it shows correct timing.

Hopefully there are no other glitches.

 

just for info Its showing on Custom Symbols too on build 3210

 

looks like this is also happening on the mt5 terminal from metaquotes

meta2

 

Yes, I have the same issue, after updating it. But when I compare to tradingview.com ... seems the chart is the same, no delay. Maybe just a glitch on the Metatrader 5 update.

 
My broker tells me its that the mql5 market/account data is 15min delayed and it says this in the release notes. Couldn't find it there and if this is the case it's a pretty dumb place to put this info. does this apply to signals are they 15 min delayed ?????
 

This maybe a bug.  I tested a lot of brokers,  all of them show " 15min delayed ".

version: 3210.

