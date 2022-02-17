MT5 chart info 15 min delayed - page 2
Initially, I thought it was a broker issue, but since I too am now also seeing it on all my accounts and all symbols I use, I have to admit that I was wrong. There is definitely something wrong.
No need to roll back. It is only a "visual" things. It does not affect trading as far as I can tell.
Ok, good to know. Still not sure I will be confident enough to let my system run tonight un-supervised though. Hoping they will fix this asap.
Also 15 min delays showing on all symbols and terminals after yesterday's MT5 update to build 3210.
Seems not affecting trading as on 1 min chart it shows correct timing.
Hopefully there are no other glitches.
just for info Its showing on Custom Symbols too on build 3210
looks like this is also happening on the mt5 terminal from metaquotes
Yes, I have the same issue, after updating it. But when I compare to tradingview.com ... seems the chart is the same, no delay. Maybe just a glitch on the Metatrader 5 update.
This maybe a bug. I tested a lot of brokers, all of them show " 15min delayed ".
version: 3210.