MT5 does not show commissions on open trades - page 2
Hi, I see that that standard download of MT5 does not show commissions on each open trade line. Is there any way to add that so that it gives the same info as MT4?
I also have this issue and, if not mistaken, the “Commissions” column was available some time ago in the Trade button (in the MT5 Toolbox) showing live trades. I have the latest build MT5 4620 and the “Commissions” column is not more available in the Trade button but is available in the “History” button. This does not depend on the broker; this is an MT5 “feature”.
Why was this done? What’s the point of not knowing the commissions I am paying while I am keeping my positions? Why do I need to wait until I sell my positions and only then see how much are the commissions I have paid??
This is only a suspicion of mine, I am not answering for MetaQuotes.
Given that commission is applied to the deals, both the "in" and "out" deals, and given that those are always "History", it probably does not make sense to have the commission in the "Trade" section and only in the "History" section.
An open position only has half the commission applied during the in deal as the other half will be applied on the out deal when the position closes.
Not having it displayed in the "Trade" section probably helps prevent arguments about the final total commission being double the amount displayed while the position remains open.
As I stated, this is only my opinion and not an official stance by MetaQuotes. I'm just a user like anyone else.
Hi Fernando, thanks! You are probably right. In addition to your thoughts, maybe the answer is in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iq6SNKzGTw (16:42 minute on). According to this guy, MT4 brokers charge the commission at position entry, therefore MT4 can show the commission in the trade section, whereas MT5 brokers charge commission at entry and commission at close (usually 50/50), therefore only possible to report it in the History section.