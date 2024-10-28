MT5 does not show commissions on open trades

New comment
 
Hi, I see that that standard download of MT5 does not show commissions on each open trade line. Is there any way to add that so that it gives the same info as MT4?
 

Is this a demo account ? We usually do not see commissions in a demo account . 


If this is real account, then you must get in touch with your broker. 

 

  1. On MT4 you right-click on an order in the trade tab and add it.

  2. Total Profit is OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(). Some brokers don't use the Commission/Swap fields. Instead, they add balance entries. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
              "balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum (2017)

    Broker History
    FXCM
    		 Commission - <TICKET>
    Rollover - <TICKET>

    		>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52

    		#<ticket>  N/A
    OANDA
    		 Balance update
    Financing (Swap: One entry for all open orders.)

 


In MT4 this is how we can see commission, 
we can not set our own commission though. It is set by the broker itself.

 


In MT5, there is no option to see the commission column for an order

 
Sure guys, I know how to see comms on MT4 but why does MT5 not have that functionality? It is a newer, improved version, so why remove that functionality????
 
Rajiv Ishwar #:
Sure guys, I know how to see comms on MT4 but why does MT5 not have that functionality? It is a newer, improved version, so why remove that functionality????

Commission is related to the broker, and it may be charged in different ways.
read post for explanation.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Commission is related to the broker, and it may be charged in different ways.
read post for explanation.

Of course but you are missing the point. If MT4 can show if on open trades and calculate the net profit/loss on each open trade line, then surely it should have been built into MT5. Good functionality like that should have been retained. I do not want to keep flipping between the history and trade tabs to check the net result.

 
Rajiv Ishwar #: I do not want …

Your wants are irrelevant. Ask your broker why they don't use OrderCommission.

Total Profit is OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(). Some brokers don't use the Commission/Swap fields. Instead, they add balance entries. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
          "balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum (2017)

Broker History
FXCM
 Commission - <TICKET>
Rollover - <TICKET>

>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52

#<ticket>  N/A
OANDA
 Balance update
Financing (Swap: One entry for all open orders.)
 
William Roeder #:

Your wants are irrelevant. Ask your broker why they don't use OrderCommission.

Total Profit is OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(). Some brokers don't use the Commission/Swap fields. Instead, they add balance entries. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
          "balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum (2017)

Broker History
FXCM
Commission - <TICKET>
Rollover - <TICKET>

>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52

#<ticket>  N/A
OANDA
Balance update
Financing (Swap: One entry for all open orders.)
My broker does. Any MT5 platform does not show it on the open trade line
 
I have the same issue. The only fix I found is to right click the trade in the  live trade panel.  Go to report > Overview.   Here it shows commissions on the live trade.
12
New comment