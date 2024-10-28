MT5 does not show commissions on open trades
Is this a demo account ? We usually do not see commissions in a demo account .
If this is real account, then you must get in touch with your broker.
On MT4 you right-click on an order in the trade tab and add it.
Total Profit is OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(). Some brokers don't use the Commission/Swap fields. Instead, they add balance entries. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
"balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Broker History FXCM Commission - <TICKET>
Rollover - <TICKET>
>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52 #<ticket> N/A OANDA Balance update
Financing (Swap: One entry for all open orders.)
In MT5, there is no option to see the commission column for an order
Commission is related to the broker, and it may be charged in different ways.
read post #6 for explanation.
Of course but you are missing the point. If MT4 can show if on open trades and calculate the net profit/loss on each open trade line, then surely it should have been built into MT5. Good functionality like that should have been retained. I do not want to keep flipping between the history and trade tabs to check the net result.
Your wants are irrelevant. Ask your broker why they don't use OrderCommission.
