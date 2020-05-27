Is that possible to show comment in history page in MT5 tool box?

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Dear experienced traders, 


In trade page, we can show the comment as picture 1, but in history page, we can not show the comment as picture 2. 

I can't find show comment even in Columns, do you know how to show comment in MT5. 


* I know it is possible to show comment in MT4. 

* I think this issue might depends on my broker. If it is depends on my broker, sorry for that...


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky



Picture 1: Comment in trade page


Picture 2: Not possible to sow comment in history page


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