Is that possible to show comment in history page in MT5 tool box?
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Dear experienced traders,
In trade page, we can show the comment as picture 1, but in history page, we can not show the comment as picture 2.
I can't find show comment even in Columns, do you know how to show comment in MT5.
* I know it is possible to show comment in MT4.
* I think this issue might depends on my broker. If it is depends on my broker, sorry for that...
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
Picture 1: Comment in trade page
Picture 2: Not possible to sow comment in history page